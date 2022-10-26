Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rain in Melbourne had earlier cut short Ireland's shock win over England

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne New Zealand v Afghanistan abandoned Tables

The Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The wet weather had earlier cut short Ireland's shock five-run victory over England at the same venue.

New Zealand and Afghanistan take a point apiece in Group 1.

The Black Caps, who are the only unbeaten team, lead the group on three points, with four teams on two.

Afghanistan take their first point, but remain bottom of the table.

The washout could aid England's bid to reach the semi-finals - a New Zealand win would have further narrowed their margin for error following the defeat by the Irish.