Kohli takes India to incredible win over Pakistan

A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men's T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a dramatic finale, India took 16 from the last over to successfully chase 160 with four wickets remaining in front of a raucous crowd of 90,293.

Kohli ended 82 not out off 53 balls, playing one of his best innings in one of the greatest ever T20s.

Earlier Pakistan posted 159-8, despite a collapse of 5-29.

India left-armer Arshdeep Singh removed talismanic openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply, before an unbeaten 52 from Shan Masood and 51 from Iftikhar Ahmed took Pakistan to a challenging total.

India slipped to 31-4 in reply before a stand of 113 between Kohli and Hardik Pandya took them close and Rohit Sharma's side emerged victorious as Pakistan wilted late on.

Both sides have until Thursday to recover, when India face the Netherlands at 08:00 BST before Pakistan play Zimbabwe at 12:00.