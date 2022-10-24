Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Amanda-Jade Wellington holds the record for the best bowling figures in the WBBL, taking 5-8 on two occasions

Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Melbourne Renegades 101 all out (19.5 overs): Leeson 35 (33); Wellington 5-8 Adelaide Strikers 102-2 (17 overs): Dottin 55* (55); Coyte 2-19 Adelaide Strikers won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Amanda-Jade Wellington equalled her record for the best Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) figures as Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades.

Australia leg-spinner Wellington took 5-8 as the Renegades were bowled out for 101 in the 20th over.

She took the same figures for Strikers against Brisbane Heat last year.

Strikers then chased down their total for the loss of two wickets with three overs to spare, opener Deandra Dottin finishing unbeaten on 55.

After dismissing Hayley Matthews and Erica Kershaw early on, Wellington took the last three Renegades wickets in the space of four balls in the final over.

Wellington has played 14 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20 internationals for Australia but is currently their second choice leg-spinner behind Alana King, and has not played a T20 since 2018.

It was a much-needed win for the Strikers, who had lost their previous two games and are sitting fifth in the WBBL table.

The Renegades are struggling in seventh place, with just one win from four games.