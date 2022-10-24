Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Rushworth won the County Championship title with Durham in 2013 and was the competition's leading wicket-taker two years later, with 83 in 2015

Warwickshire have signed Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker Chris Rushworth on a two-year contract.

The 36-year-old fast-medium seamer left Durham last week after claiming 603 red-ball and 218 white-ball wickets for his home county and only club.

"I'm delighted he's chosen to join us," said Bears head coach Mark Robinson.

"He's keen to make a fresh start, hungry to succeed and will give us some real quality and obvious experience, which at times we lacked last year."

Rushworth took 34 County Championship wickets this year as Durham finished sixth in Division Two, while Warwickshire dramatically avoided relegation from Division One on the final day of the season.

"With the injuries we had last season, our depth of bowling couldn't cope, so it's important we are able to add some more quality and deepen our resources," Robinson added to the club website. external-link

"He [Rushworth] is a wicket-taker, make no mistake. He told me he wants to come because he wants to win another County Championship before he retires, which is exactly the language you want to hear."

Rushworth's contract includes an option for a third year at Edgbaston, understood to be in the club's favour.