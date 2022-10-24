Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 1,718 runs in his first season at Sussex

India international batter Cheteshwar Pujara has re-signed for Sussex for the 2023 campaign.

The 34-year-old scored 1,718 runs - including three double centuries - for the club this year.

More than 1,000 of those runs were scored in the County Championship, where Sussex finished seventh in Division Two.

"I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season," he told the club's website external-link .

"I thoroughly enjoyed my stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's growth and success in the coming year."

Pujara has 96 Test caps for India, scoring 6,792 runs, and 51 runs from five one-day international appearances.

He made his professional debut for Saurashtra in 2005 and has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

He has spent time at Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire - and two spells at Yorkshire - when playing in England previously.