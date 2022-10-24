Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The West Indies failed to feature in the main phase of a T20 World Cup for the first time

Phil Simmons will step down as West Indies men's coach following their exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The two-time champions failed to reach the Super 12 stage following group stage defeats by Scotland and Ireland.

Simmons will remain in charge for the two-Test series against Australia from 30 November to 12 December.

"I acknowledge that it's not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," said Simmons.

"It's disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn't turn up. We weren't good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement.

"It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

Trinidadian Simmons, 59, added that - although it had come "earlier than hoped for" - he had been considering the decision "for some time".

He led the West Indies to the second of their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2016, defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

But a nine-wicket defeat by Ireland last week saw them fail to reach the main phase of a T20 World Cup for the first time - and Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said a "thorough post-mortem" would be carried out.

Skerritt thanked Simmons "for his hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket", adding: "Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play."

He added: "He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."