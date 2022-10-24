Last updated on .From the section Cricket

An impressive bowling performance helped England beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Saturday in Perth

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, England v Ireland Date: 26 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: MCG Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

England will play their "best available team" against Ireland on Wednesday in an effort to avoid getting "hurt" at the T20 World Cup, says Jos Buttler.

After Saturday's win over Afghanistan, England meet Ireland in their second Group 1 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 05:00 BST.

Ireland came through the initial phase by beating West Indies but lost to Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener.

"Every game is really tough in this T20 World Cup," captain Buttler said.

"One-off games against anyone, anything can happen and individuals can win a game on their own.

"It is going to be a really tough match.

"Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any."

England then play defending champions Australia on Friday. The hosts, who were heavily beaten by New Zealand in their first game, play Sri Lanka at 12:00 BST on Tuesday but even if they win, a defeat by England could all-but end their tournament.

However, speaking before England trained at the MCG on Tuesday, Buttler insisted the focus was on beating Ireland.

He gave little away about his team selection amid questions whether the bowlers, in particular quick Mark Wood, could be rotated with two games in three days.

David Willey, Chris Jordan or Tymal Mills would likely come in if Wood or Chris Woakes, another to be making an injury comeback, were rested.

"With weather around you might try and rest someone and then have a game washed out," Buttler said.

"It is really important to take every game in isolation and play your best available team for that day and those conditions."

While the Melbourne weather has proved hard to predict this week, showers are forecast for Wednesday.

Buttler said his side will be ready to adapt if rain interrupts proceedings, leading to a shortened game.

"You have a little idea of things you might do if those kinds of things happen," he said.

"But again, don't want to get too sort of preoccupied with what-ifs.

"When a situation arises, let's try and adapt as fast as we can, try and make quick decisions that we feel is in the best interest."

Ireland ready to embrace occasion at MCG

Ireland also trained at the MCG on Tuesday

Ireland went out in the preliminary stage last year but their young team has reached the second stage for the first time since 2009.

They played a behind-closed-doors warm-up against Namibia at the MCG but Wednesday's match will be the first time the side has played a competitive game at the iconic ground, where 90,293 people watched India sensationally defeat Pakistan on Sunday.

Although Ireland are the second lowest ranked team left in the tournament - they are 12th compared to second-placed England - they did win their last match against England, a one-day international in 2020 at Southampton, and famously upset them in the 2011 50-over World Cup in Bangalore.

"It gives you confidence that Irish teams have come and done it before," Ireland all-rounder Gareth Delany said.

"There is that little bit of rivalry there. It is definitely gets the juices going more than normal."

Paul Stirling, the destructive opening batter and regular in county cricket, is one of Ireland's biggest threats and hit 66 not out in a nine-wicket win over West Indies.

All-rounder Curtis Campher has also impressed in the tournament with two wickets and a brilliant unbeaten 72 against Scotland.