Jason Roy has played 107 ODIs and was part of the 2019 World Cup winning squad

England have recalled opener Jason Roy for the three-match one-day international series against Australia that follows the T20 World Cup.

There are also places for wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, batter James Vince and fast bowler Olly Stone.

Nine of the T20 World Cup squad are picked, plus Luke Wood and Liam Dawson, who are in Australia as reserves.

Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales and Tymal Mills drop out.

Stokes, Brook, Wood and Livingstone will join up with the Test squad before the series against Pakistan, which begins on 1 December.

Roy was dropped for the World Cup after a poor run of form, in which 43 was his highest score in 11 international innings. He managed only 51 runs in six innings for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, including three ducks.

Vince, 31, has played 19 ODIs, most recently in July 2021 when he scored his first international hundred against Pakistan.

Billings, 31, played the last of his 25 ODIs earlier the same month.

Stone is one of England's quickest bowlers but has struggled for fitness throughout his career, with his issues including a persistent back problem.

He also a broke his finger earlier this summer but could now add to his four ODIs, having also played three Tests and one T20.

The first match of the series is in Adelaide on 17 November, followed by games at Sydney and Melbourne on 19 and 22 November respectively.

England squad in full: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood