Hussey (right) played 79 Tests for Australia between 2005 and 2013

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

He's the Australian great who has switched sides.

Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer, the run-scorer - is now trying to help England win the Men's T20 World Cup.

And he's admitted he would even consider crossing the divide for the biggest series of all - the Ashes.

"I wouldn't have any issues whatsoever," said Hussey, the man nicknamed 'Mr Cricket'.

"Brendon's [England Test coach Brendon McCullum] done a fantastic job with that Test team in the short time he's been there.

"You can sort of see his philosophy coming through. I'm more of a conservative type of player than Brendon so maybe it would balance out quite nicely."

Hussey may not have been part of the Ashes-dominating machine of some of his Australian predecessors but his record stands up alongside the greats.

After being forced to wait his turn - he made his Test debut aged 30 - Hussey averaged 51.52 in 79 Tests with 19 hundreds.

In the three Ashes series he played - winning one and losing two - the gritty, hard-working left-hander was arguably the wicket England prized most.

Now he sits in a dressing room with the England three lions on his shirt.

"The first time I pulled on the England shirt it was a little bit strange," said the 47-year-old, who also works as a batting consultant with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

"But after that you get to work with the players, enjoy developing those individual relationships, and forget about what you're wearing."

Hussey had an excellent Twenty20 career as a player, including famously leading Australia to victory over Pakistan in the 2010 World Cup semi-final with 60 not out from 24 balls - hitting 18 off the last over to win.

Hussey averaged 59.27 in Ashes Tests with four centuries

It's little wonder England coach Matthew Mott, another Australian, wanted him as batting consultant for this World Cup in their home country.

"I was on holiday in Western Australia and out of the blue Motty called and said 'What do you reckon?'" said Hussey.

"I did give it some thought. It was just a great opportunity though. I didn't have to think for too long but it did catch me by surprise. I wasn't expecting it."

Hussey has since received jibes from the former Australia players he used to share a dressing room with. Bizarrely, a radio phone-in was even held asking whether the decision made him 'Un-Australian'.

But he is keen to stress such decisions are simply the way of the modern cricketing landscape.

McCullum's first series as England's Test coach was against New Zealand, the side he captained. Graeme Hick, the former England batter, was Australian batting coach under Justin Langer.

"It seems to be a big issue for everyone on the outside - the fans and other other people involved in cricket," said Hussey.

"But for me, there's a much bigger picture than just the Australia versus England rivalry.

"It's a great opportunity to be involved with a new environment, a new team, a new country, see how they go about it.

"It's more about helping players get better. It doesn't matter whether they're Indian, Australian, New Zealand or English, it doesn't bother me whatsoever."

Hussey and Mott are not the only Australians in the England dressing room. Bowling coach David Saker, who previously helped mastermind England's 2010-11 Ashes win down under, is back among the staff, resulting in all-rounder Ben Stokes jokingly using an Australian accent.

It does mean, however, England have three men in their camp who know conditions better than most as they bid for a second T20 world title.

Having won their tournament opener on Saturday against Afghanistan, England's next match is against Ireland on Wednesday at 05:00 BST in Melbourne.

After that is Friday's night match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in which a win could send Australia out of their own World Cup, depending on other results.

"It will be a slightly weird feeling as an Australian to actually hope England's going to beat Australia," said Hussey.

"But that is what I will be hoping for on Friday."