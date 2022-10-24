Brooke Guest's previous Derbyshire deal had been due to expire next year

Brooke Guest has signed a new deal with Derbyshire until 2025.

The wicketkeeper-batter, 25, was an ever-present in 2022, scoring more than 1,000 runs and claiming 72 dismissals across all formats.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur said: "Brooke is a key member of our squad and it's brilliant to have him with us until at least 2025."

Guest added: "In the last year, I feel like I've taken my game to another level and I want to keep progressing."

Guest scored four County Championship centuries this season, a tally bettered by only Keaton Jennings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Tom Abell, who scored five apiece.

Since making his debut in 2020 Guest has scored 2,177 runs, including five centuries and seven half-centuries, while he has also amassed 115 catches and nine stumpings.

Arthur told the Derbyshire website external-link : "His development over the last year has been impressive, both with the bat and the gloves. Brooke is one of the first to training and the last to leave, that's the kind of dedication we need as we target silverware for Derbyshire."

Guest added: "As a squad, we've improved a lot already under our world-class coaching setup and the ambition is to target trophies. As a player, that's what you always want to be doing and we're all pulling in the same direction, to bring success to our supporters."