ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Perth Sri Lanka 157-6 (20 overs): Nissanka 40 (45), Asalanka 38* (25) Australia 158-3 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 59* (18) Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard . Tables

Marcus Stoinis hit the second-fastest half-century in the Men's T20 World Cup as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Stoinis smashed 59 from 18 balls as Australia reached their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth.

Charith Asalanka earlier hit 40 from 45 balls as Sri Lanka scraped to 157-6.

The win eases the pressure on holders Australia, who went into the game bottom of Group One in the Super 12s.

It moves them up to fourth before their crucial meeting with England in Melbourne on Friday (09:00 BST).

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan at the same venue earlier on the same day (05:00).

Stoinis powers Australia home

Australia went into this match under pressure after their 89-run defeat by New Zealand left them with little room for error, even at this early stage of the tournament.

They not only needed to win but do so convincingly to improve their poor net run rate, while a second defeat would have made it extremely difficult for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match was in the balance when Stoinis strolled to the crease in the 13th over, with Australia 97-3 and just eight runs ahead of Sri Lanka's score at the same stage.

But a brutal display of power hitting hauled the hosts over the line, with his knock featuring four fours and six sixes in just 22 minutes.

"It was a pretty special innings," said Australia captain Aaron Finch. "To come out with that intent is the main thing, when you come out with that presence it is one of main things in T20 cricket and with his power, that makes him pretty hard to stop."

Finch had earlier won the toss and opted to chase for the sixth game in a row - despite failing to win any of their previous five.

But after being smashed for 200 by New Zealand on Saturday, Australia began with much more intent, removing the dangerous Kusal Mendis for five in the second over.

David Warner also took a superb diving catch at long-off to remove Dhananjaya de Silva just as he was looking to accelerate and leave Sri Lanka flagging on 75-2 in the 12th over.

Their attempts to up the scoring rate lead to some rash decision-making, including an awful mix-up between Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka that saw Nissanka run out for four.

Sri Lanka were struggling on 120-6 before a spirited rearguard effort from Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne, including 31 from the final two overs.

Australia made a tentative start to the chase, failing to score a boundary in the powerplay for the first time in their T20 international history as they limped to 33-1.

But Sri Lanka's spinners, so often their strength, wilted in the middle overs. Wanindu Hasaranga was subjected to some particularly brutal treatment, ending with figures of 0-53 from three overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who hit 23 off 12, and Mitchell Marsh, who added 18 off 17, were the main beneficiaries, before Stoinis' remarkable hitting saw Australia home.

"We were five out of 10 today," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. "We started well but in the middle overs we didn't get going so we would have missed around 15 or 20 runs.

"It was tough with the new ball. It was in the latter part of the game Australia played really well."