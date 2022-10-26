Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Welch made his maiden century in a seven-wicket win over Surrey

Big-hitting Nick Welch has signed a contract extension with Leicestershire.

The Zimbabwe-born batter, 24, starred after being drafted into the Foxes' white-ball sides this summer.

He made an unbeaten 127 in their One-Day Cup victory over Surrey and topped the club's T20 averages with 43.25 - at a strike rate of 158.71.

The opener said: "I am excited to contribute to winning games for the club in 2023 and hopefully take home some silverware."

After earning a contract with some stellar performances for Leicestershire's second XI, Welch debuted against Durham during the 2020 T20 Blast campaign, and averages 30.44 in the shortest format.

After naming him in the side, the Foxes won each of their final five group stage fixtures this summer.

Welch told the club website: external-link "I am looking forward to a productive winter working with the coaches, particularly [the club's new batting coach] James Taylor, as I am sure his knowledge of the game will be immensely beneficial to my progression."

The right-hander made his County Championship debut for Leicestershire against Durham at Chester-le-Street in April, and averaged 43.63 with four half-centuries in the Second XI Championship.

Director of cricket Claude Henderson added: "Nick has shown great potential in the white-ball formats, especially in T20 cricket. Now is a great opportunity for Nick to show what he is capable of and establish himself as a regular player."