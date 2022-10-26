Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa's next match is on Sunday against India in Perth. Bangladesh play Zimbabwe in Brisbane earlier the same day

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney South Africa 205-5 (20 overs): Rossouw 109 (56), De Kock 63 (38); Shakib 2-33 Bangladesh 101 (16.3 overs): Das 34 (31); Nortje 4-10, Shamsi 3-20 South Africa won by 104 runs Scorecard . Tables

Rilee Rossouw smashed the first hundred of this year's Men's T20 World Cup as South Africa completed a statement 104-run win over Bangladesh in Sydney.

Rossouw flogged 109 from 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours, as South Africa posted 205-5.

He put on 163 with Quinton de Kock in a second-wicket partnership, the highest stand in the tournament's history.

Fiery quick Anrich Nortje then took 4-10 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Rossouw's score was the fifth-highest in the Men's T20 World Cup and South Africa's first hundred.

He repeatedly cleared the leg-side boundary and reached his fifty in 30 balls and three figures in 52.

Rossouw did not play for the Proteas between 2016 and July this year after taking a Kolpak deal but, having hit 100 not out against India earlier this month, has centuries in back-to-back competitive T20s.

Highest scores in Men's T20 World Cups Brendon McCullum (NZ) 123 v Bangladesh in 2012 Chris Gayle (WI) 117 v England in 2007 Alex Hales (Eng) 116* v Sri Lanka in 2014 Ahmed Shehzad (Pak) 111* v Bangladesh in 2014 Rilee Rossouw (SA) 109 v Bangladesh in 2022

The only other player to achieve that feat in men's internationals is Gustav McKeon of France.

After captain Temba Bavuma was caught behind in the first over, Rossouw showed brutal power in attacking pace and spin before finally being caught off the bowling of Shakib al Hasan.

South Africa's total is the highest of this year's competition to date but when Rossouw and De Kock, who scored 63 from 38, were batting a score of 240 did not look out of reach, only for the Proteas to add 29 for the loss of three wickets in the last five overs.

Bangladesh scored 26 from the first two overs but the introduction of Nortje, who bowled with fierce pace, settled the contest as he had Soumya Sarkar caught off a bottom edge for 15 and bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto in the third over.

Nortje returned to finish the innings by splattering the stumps of Taskin Ahmed in his fourth over, after spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-20 in the middle.

South Africa were denied by the rain in a washout against Zimbabwe but this win lifts them top of the Group 2 table and reaffirms their position as one of the teams to fear.