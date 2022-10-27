T20 World Cup: Ireland v Afghanistan match delayed by rain
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne
|Ireland v Afghanistan
The start of the Men's T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was delayed because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Afghanistan's previous game against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday because of rain at the same venue.
The toss was scheduled to take place at 04:30 BST.
Ireland are fourth in the Group One table after their historic win over England, while Afghanistan are bottom.