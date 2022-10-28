T20 World Cup: England-Australia match delayed by rain in Melbourne
England's highly-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia in Melbourne has been delayed by rain.
A defeat for either side in the match, for which a crowd of over 60,000 is expected, would leave their hopes in the tournament hanging by a thread.
But persistent rain throughout the day in Melbourne has already washed out Ireland's encounter with Afghanistan.
The toss for England's match was due at 08:30 BST but is yet to take place, while play was due to start at 09:00.
The outfield at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is very wet meaning even if the rain stops there is real doubt whether the ground will be in a fit state for play in time.
The shortest possible game allowed in the regulations is a five-over per side contest.
If the game is not played England and Australia would both still be able to progress but Group 1 would be wide open.