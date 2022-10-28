Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The match is due to begin at 09:00 BST

England's highly-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia in Melbourne has been delayed by rain.

A defeat for either side in the match, for which a crowd of over 60,000 is expected, would leave their hopes in the tournament hanging by a thread.

But persistent rain throughout the day in Melbourne has already washed out Ireland's encounter with Afghanistan.

The toss for England's match was due at 08:30 BST but is yet to take place, while play was due to start at 09:00.

The outfield at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is very wet meaning even if the rain stops there is real doubt whether the ground will be in a fit state for play in time.

The shortest possible game allowed in the regulations is a five-over per side contest.

If the game is not played England and Australia would both still be able to progress but Group 1 would be wide open.