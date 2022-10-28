Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hain hit an unbeaten 202 against Northants in May, six runs short of his career-best score

Warwickshire batter Sam Hain has signed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old was a member of the club's Championship-winning side in 2021 and scored 1,137 red-ball runs this summer at an average of 63.16.

Hain has played for England Lions, but has yet to be given an opportunity with the senior national team.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to have been a part of some special moments," he told the Warwickshire website. external-link

"I can't wait to build on what we've achieved over the next few years."

Hain also helped Birmingham Bears post a T20 Blast record total of 261-2 by scoring an unbeaten 112 off 52 balls against Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge in June.

He made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2013 and the following year became the youngest player to make a century and double century for the club.

He has scored almost 11,700 runs in all forms of the game, including 25 centuries - three of them in the 2022 Championship when Warwickshire avoided relegation by beating Hampshire on the final day of the season.

His new deal follows a similar-length agreement with paceman Craig Miles and the signing of former Durham seam bowler Chris Rushworth.