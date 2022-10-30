Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says he thought Hand was "going to run into the stands" as he celebrated dismissing Ben Stokes in Wednesday's win over England

Ireland bowler Fionn Hand says his celebration after dismissing Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup win over England was "one of those moments when you just go with your feeling and emotions".

Playing in his first match at the tournament, Hand produced a stunning delivery to shatter Stokes' stumps.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said afterward that he thought Hand, 24, was going to run into the stands.

"The celebration, yeah, I've been told I ran a mile," said Dubliner Hand.

"My first ball - which was a wide down legside - actually gave me confidence with the movement and swing that it had on it.

"The second ball was something I had only dreamed of bowling. Ben Stokes is obviously a world-class batter and major threat, so to get one through him early on was brilliant.

"After an unbelievable start by Josh [Little] taking two top wickets, I'm just very glad I was able to add to that, make an impact and most importantly help the team."

Speaking on Saturday, a day after Ireland's scheduled match against Afghanistan had fallen victim to main in Melbourne, Hand said Wednesday's experience "still hasn't fully sunk in".

"It was an amazing experience playing at the MCG - even better playing against England," he said.

"It was just my third game for Ireland, and first in a World Cup - I had been thinking that even if I didn't play, the chance to just be part of a World Cup squad has been absolutely fantastic.

"I am very grateful for the captain and coach to give me a chance and the backing to play."

After the joy of Wednesday's win, when rain helped the Irish clinch a five-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, albeit with even England captain Josh Buttler admitting that it was a deserved success, the elements conspired against Heinrich Malan's side on Friday as the Afghanistan match was washed out.

"It was a huge let down that the Afghanistan game was abandoned because of the rain - but no-one can control the weather," added Hand.

"Having played the Afghans in a recent five-match series - and coming out on top with a series win - we were keen to back up the England win with another good performance.

"But as frustrating as it was on Friday, we have two huge games ahead against Australia and New Zealand.

"After the wins over Scotland, West Indies and England, who knows what we can achieve. We have huge belief as a group, including the great support staff we have around us."

Ireland have now moved to Brisbane for Monday's game against the hosts before they face New Zealand in their final Super 12s game on Friday.

Despite their win over England, the Irish remain big outsiders in Group 1 but victory in both games could prove enough to earn them a semi-finals spot.