Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Brisbane Australia 179-5 (20 overs): Finch 63 (44), Stoinis 35 (25); McCarthy 3-29 Ireland 137 all out (18.1 overs): Tucker 71* (48); Maxwell 2-14, Zampa 2-19 Australia won by 42 runs Scorecard . Table

Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to boost their hopes of reaching the Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, and also hurt England's last four chances in the process.

After racking up 179-5 in Brisbane - captain Aaron Finch returning to form with 63 from 44 balls - they bowled Ireland out for 137 in 18.1 overs.

The result effectively ends Ireland's challenge but is also damaging for England, who play their penultimate game of the group against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Australia's net run-rate, which will split the teams if both England and Australia win their remaining games, has closed up on England's.

Australia play Afghanistan in their final group game - a match they will expect to win convincingly - while England play Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka after their assignment with New Zealand.

But Australia's win on Monday was perhaps not as convincing as it could have been - or the net run-rate swing as great - after Australia brutally reduced Ireland to 25-5 inside four overs.

Ireland's number three Lorcan Tucker held firm with a brilliant 71 not out from 48 balls to spare Ireland humiliation and prolong the innings, much to the relief of England supporters.

Ireland were poor with the ball, bowling 13 wides in the 20 overs.

There were five in one 11-ball over from seamer Mark Adair, as Finch and Marcus Stoinis, who hit 35 from 25 balls, took full advantage.

Finch, though, limped off the field with a hamstring injury in Ireland's chase, a further dampener on what was turning into a perfect night for Australia.

Australia's Matthew Wade, speaking to BBC Test Match Special, said: "That [net run-rate] did go out of the window a little bit.

"We had our chances to win by a bigger margin but we probably didn't take our chances when they came and they made us pay a little bit.

"Ireland are a quality side so you can't be thinking about net run-rate too much though."

Australia win, but was it enough?

Australia's hopes have been in jeopardy since they opened with a 89-run loss to New Zealand.

They have been battling to recover their net run-rate ever since and although this is still a sizeable win - one which they would surely have taken before the game - it could have been even better.

Their total looked slightly above par but the start with the ball, encouraged by a partisan Gabba crowd, proved far too good for Ireland.

Andrew Balbirnie was bowled around his legs by Pat Cummins before the dangerous Paul Stirling and number four Harry Tector were caught in the ring in the third over.

Left-armer Mitchell Starc then produced a devastating double-wicket maiden, removing Curtis Campher and George Dockrell for ducks with vicious inswingers.

The pumped up celebrations of Australia's players suggested they were keen to keep their foot on Ireland's throat but the hosts were denied by Tucker's fine hand.

He clubbed Hazlewood into the Gabba's second tier for a huge leg-side six and later struck four fours in a Starc over.

Had Australia dismissed Ireland below 105 their net run-rate would have surpassed England's. Tucker ensured his side salvaged some pride and, in the process, aided England's cause.

Finch finds form, but at what cost?

Finch endured an eventful night, re-discovering his touch before having to swat away questions about his fitness - seemingly injuring himself during his knock.

He had scored a stodgy 44 runs from 53 balls across his two previous innings in the tournament, with some suggesting he should be dropped.

Even in Brisbane he still struggled at times but, after David Warner was caught at short fine leg at the start of the third over, there were flashes of Finch's big-hitting prowess.

He launched Adair over long-on in the fifth over and later smacked a full toss from the right-arm seamer for six to reach fifty from 38 balls - the final ball of Adair's marathon over.

When Finch and Stoinis were flying, helped by Ireland's loss of discipline - they added 70 in six overs - a score of nearer 200 looked possible.

Ireland pulled it back but, even with Tucker's heroics, must now beat New Zealand to progress and hope for an unlikely series of results.

"We felt that the score was not against us, it was just the wicket column," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. "If someone had stayed in with Lorcan you never know.

"He has a had a really good World Cup. The pitches have suited him. We have one more match on Friday and hopefully he can continue that."