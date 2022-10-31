Barry McCarthy has described Ireland's T20 World Cup defeat by Australia in Brisbane as a missed opportunity for the side to do "something special".

The 42-run loss, Ireland's second in the Super 12s series, effectively ends their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

Despite being 25-5 at one stage while chasing 179, McCarthy believes Ireland could have pulled off a shock win.

"It was bitterly disappointing to, in the end, get so close," he said.

"Putting it into context, being 25-5 and then being 40 runs short at the end just shows what we could have done if we had a couple of wickets in hand.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge coming here and playing Australia in their own back yard. It certainly was a challenge for the whole day but there was a real opportunity there for us to do something special and we are just bitterly disappointed."

He added: "At the halfway mark we thought we had a real good opportunity to upset one of the favourites and to continue the dream that we have had for this whole tournament. It wasn't to be but who knows what could have been."

Australia boosted their semi-final hopes with the victory

Ireland are now fourth in the six-team Super 12s group, with Australia moving to second behind leaders New Zealand.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie said Ireland will want to "go out with a bang" in their final match against the Kiwis on Friday, and McCarthy, who claimed three wickets against the Aussies, was taking the same positive approach.

"It wasn't to be [against Australia} but we have got a big game now on Friday," he continued.

"We will take a little bit of confidence from this. Obviously there is a lot that we have to do better but we know we have got a big opportunity now on Friday.

"And who knows? We are going to go out there and try to play our best game as we always try to do.

"We have shown throughout this tournament that we have matchwinners in both departments, with bat and ball. Facing this Aussie team was always going to be a mountain to climb but we certainly took a lot of confidence from the England and West Indies wins, and we will go into Friday with the exact same mentality."

One of the most memorable moments of the match was a sensational piece of fielding on the boundary from McCarthy, whose acrobatic dive, catch and flick somehow managed to prevent a Marcus Stoinis shot heading for six.

"It was funny, at the start I thought it was in row Z and then as I started to get around I felt it was still inside the rope," he continued.

"It just seemed to swirl in the wind a little bit and just kept going. In those situations I am first and foremost trying to catch the ball and my reaction was just to throw the ball back.

"It would have been nice if I had held on to it but it wasn't to be. We practise these a lot now these days so it is nice to see the fruition of that."

'Amazing' Tucker performance no surprise to Ireland camp

Lorcan Tucker hit 71 runs in Ireland's response

Ireland's best performer against Australia was Lorcan Tucker who, batting at number three, held firm with a brilliant 71 not out from 48 balls to spare Ireland a humiliating scoreline.

McCarthy was effusive in his praise for his team-mate, saying that he was delighted Tucker showed what he could do on the world stage.

"It was amazing. He might have surprised a few people but he hasn't surprised anyone in our changing room.

"Ever since he has changed his game a little bit and gone to number three he has shown what he can do. I'm just so delighted for him, to see what he does on the world stage.

"He did it against England as well and he was unfortunate he got run-out in that game. There is no underestimating that the Australian attack is one of the best in the world so to go out there and score like he did, I'm very pleased for him.

"The world is his oyster now as other people around the world are really taking recognition."