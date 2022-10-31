New Zealand in Pakistan 2022-23

December

27-31 1st Test, Karachi (05:00 GMT)

January

4-8 2nd Test, Multan (05:00 GMT)

11 1st ODI, Karachi (d/n) (09:00 GMT)

13 2nd ODI, Karachi (d/n) (09:00 GMT)

15 3rd ODI, Karachi (d/n) (09:00 GMT)

New Zealand then return to Pakistan in April and May 2023 to play a further five ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals - to make up for the tour which was cancelled in September 2021 because of a NZ government security alert.

