Chris Wright made his first-class debut in 2004

Leicestershire seam bowler Chris Wright has signed a new one-year deal with the county.

The 37-year-old's contract keeps him at Grace Road for a fifth season, having arrived from Warwickshire in 2019.

Wright has claimed 154 wickets in all formats for Leicestershire and has amassed 540 first-class victims during his 18-year career.

"I am delighted to extend my stay. I'm focused on playing for as long as I can," Wright told the club website.

Leicestershire's director of cricket Claude Henderson praised former Middlesex, Essex and Warwickshire paceman Wright as a "true professional" and "leader".

"We are looking forward to seeing him helping the team again next year," Henderson said.