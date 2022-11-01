Chris Wright: Leicestershire fast bowler signs new deal
Leicestershire seam bowler Chris Wright has signed a new one-year deal with the county.
The 37-year-old's contract keeps him at Grace Road for a fifth season, having arrived from Warwickshire in 2019.
Wright has claimed 154 wickets in all formats for Leicestershire and has amassed 540 first-class victims during his 18-year career.
"I am delighted to extend my stay. I'm focused on playing for as long as I can," Wright told the club website.
Leicestershire's director of cricket Claude Henderson praised former Middlesex, Essex and Warwickshire paceman Wright as a "true professional" and "leader".
"We are looking forward to seeing him helping the team again next year," Henderson said.