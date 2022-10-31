Close menu

West Indies in South Africa 2023

West Indies' Kemar Roach and South Africa's Dean Elgar

February

21-24 v South Africa Invitation XI, Benoni (08:00 GMT)

28-4 Mar 1st Test, Centurion (08:00 GMT)

January

8-12 2nd Test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

16 1st ODI, East London (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

18 2nd ODI, East London (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

21 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom (08:00 GMT)

25 1st Twenty20 international, Centurion (12:00 GMT)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (13:00 BST)

28 3rd Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (d/n) (17:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

