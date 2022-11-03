Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Little celebrates dismissing England captain Jos Buttler in the shock win in Melbourne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Ireland v New Zealand Date: Friday, 4 November Time: 04:00 GMT Venue: Adelaide Oval

Irish paceman Josh Little is aiming to add New Zealand to the team's list of big scalps at the T20 World Cup after beating West Indies and England.

Ireland's hopes of making the semi-finals are all but over but the Black Caps need a win in Adelaide on Friday to ensure a last-four spot.

"There's no reason why another upset couldn't be caused," said Little.

"It's a World Cup and anything can happen - we're going out there fully confident of getting a win."

Ireland sit fifth in Group One and to reach the semi-finals they would need to beat leaders New Zealand while massively improving their net-run rate and hope that Afghanistan beat Australia.

Stunning victories over the Windies and England have already made this a successful tournament for an Irish side which progressed from the initial group stage for the first time since 2009.

Ireland will take on a New Zealand side aiming to bounce back after a 20-run defeat by England on Tuesday.

"That West Indies game was a do-or-die game for us. So to beat them in Hobart was absolutely amazing and something we'll never forget," added the 23-year-old Dubliner.

"Then almost to the same extent with England. Playing England as an Irishman is always a big game, a big occasion. To win there is something very special. As I said about the West Indies game, something we'll never forget.

"At the end of day we want to be playing in as many big competitions as we can and playing on the world stage in front of thousands.

"We had a couple of good games against New Zealand during the summer back home in Ireland. There's no reason why another upset couldn't be caused and the boys are feeling good.

"I think if you just look at the tournament so far, you've seen upsets nearly every day or every second day, if you can even call them upsets anymore."