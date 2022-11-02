Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Darren Gough (left) said the county are "determined" to bounce back after being relegated to Division Two

Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket.

The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club.

Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County Championship in 2022.

Meanwhile, Stephen Vaughan has been appointed chief executive officer.

Vaughan was previously managing director at Gloucester and was chief executive at Wasps before they entered administration in October.

Former England fast bowler Gough spent 15 years as a player with Yorkshire across two spells.

Despite the club's relegation to the second tier this year he believes they still have a bright future.

"We were all disappointed with the conclusion of the men's XI season but we are determined to get back to the top as soon as possible and regain our Division One status," he told the club website. external-link

"There is much to be optimistic about, not least the exceptional young talent coming through, and I am excited about the signings we have made to improve the team."