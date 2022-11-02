Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Adelaide India 184-6 (20 overs): Kohli 64* (44), KL Rahul 50 (32); Hasan 3-47 Bangladesh 145-6 (16 overs): Das 60 (27); Hardik 2-28 India won by five runs (DLS) Scorecard . Tables

India moved to the brink of a semi-final spot with a tense five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Men's T20 World Cup match in Adelaide.

They were given a scare by the Tigers, who raced to 66-0 in seven overs, chasing 185, thanks to Litton Das' 21-ball fifty before rain stopped play.

Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score but saw their target revised to 151 off 16 overs.

A furious Das slipped on the wet pitch and was run out shortly after the restart, with the Tigers then losing regular wickets in a faultless fielding display by India.

Needing 20 from the last over, Nurul Hasan hit a six and a four to take the game to the last ball.

A six would have made it a tie and a super over, but seamer Arshdeep Singh held his nerve and conceded just a single to leave the Tigers on 145-6.

A victory for India in their final game against Zimbabwe guarantees their place in the semi-finals, while Bangladesh need to beat Pakistan and hope that other results go their way.

Earlier, KL Rahul's fifty and Virat Kohli's third half-century of the tournament helped India post 184-6.

Das' stunning knock of 60 off 27 gave Bangladesh real hope of an upset but the rain and their opponents' nerveless fielding ultimately ensured their 11th defeat in 12 T20s against India.

