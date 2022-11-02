Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Linsey Smith took 13 wickets in this summer's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Southern Vipers have re-signed all-rounder Linsey Smith from Northern Diamonds, the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy champions.

The 27-year-old scored 27 and took 2-24 as Diamonds beat the Vipers by two runs in the final at Lord's in September.

Smith was previously a member of the Vipers side which won the now defunct Kia Super League in 2016.

She also played nine T20 internationals for England in 2018 and 2019, scoring 188 runs and collecting 13 wickets.

"Linsey has proven to be a tough and highly respected opponent in recent seasons, and in her we've got an experienced, proven performer who offers plenty with bat and ball whilst being a fine inner ring fielder," said regional director of women's cricket Adam Carty.

"We've endured some tough battles with her and the Diamonds in the recent past, and I am really heartened that future tussles with our respected northern opponents will see Linsey in orange and black rather than the two-tone blue."