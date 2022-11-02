Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Jenny Gunn's unbeaten 27 helped England beat South Africa in the 2017 World Cup semi-final at Bristol

Triple World Cup winner Jenny Gunn has retired from professional cricket at the age of 36.

The all-rounder played in England's 50-over and T20 triumphs under skipper Charlotte Edwards in 2009.

She was also in the side which beat India by nine runs at Lord's in 2017 to lift the 50-over trophy again.

Gunn made two appearances for Northern Diamonds in this summer's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, but did not play in their victory in the final.

Her last game was for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on 31 August.

The daughter of Bryn Gunn, a member of Nottingham Forest's European Cup-winning side in 1980, she also played for Loughborough Lightning during her career, as well for Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in county cricket.

In total, Gunn played 259 games for England across all formats, taking 240 wickets and scoring 2,632 runs, including seven half-centuries before retiring from international cricket in 2019.

Her distinctive bowling action was twice reported to the International Cricket Council - and was subsequently cleared on both occasions, with the governing body citing "extreme hyperextension" due to being double-jointed at the elbow.

Diamonds director of cricket James Carr said: "Before I knew Jenny personally, I had huge admiration for the international career that she had.

"It's been a huge privilege for us all to work with her and learn from her. She's produced on and off the field, and she's been one hell of an asset for us."