New Zealand play Ireland and Australia host Afghanistan on Friday. England then conclude Group 1 with a match against Sri Lanka on Saturday

England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes.

They now go into the final round of matches knowing a win against Sri Lanka is likely to be enough to secure a place in the semi-finals.

In the latest episode of the BBC's Good Pace for Radio podcast, England bowlers Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give behind-the-scenes insight into that victory in Brisbane.

'Buttler in the zone'

On his 100th T20 appearance for England, captain Jos Buttler set up the win by scoring 73 from 47 balls in England's 179-6.

Mark Wood: Jos was up for it.

When he was batting with Mo [Moeen Ali] he was punching his glove, he wasn't just tapping them. He has that in him. He is a quiet guy but has that fiery competitive side to him. He was desperate for England to get through.

Tymal Mills: I was running messages and drinks onto the field and there are times as 12th man one of your jobs is to get info from batters in the middle and relay it [to the dressing room].

Sometimes I'd go out and say "have you got anything for the boys?" and he would give me very little. He was almost in the zone. It meant a lot to him to get to the score we needed.

MW: His eyes were almost glazed. [Ben] Stokes in the 2019 World Cup final comes to mind for me when I went out to run with him, and also Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny can get in a mood where he has the eyes on. Jonny once said to me 'let's see through these next overs' - we were in New Zealand and under a bit of pressure - and he hit the next ball off Neil Wagner for six!

'Moeen's son said how bad it was!'

England did not have it all their own way. Moeen Ali missed an easy chance to catch New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips on 15 and he went on to share a partnership of 91 with captain Kane Williamson - a stand which looked like taking the game away from England.

TM: It is one of those ones you can laugh about now.

Mo has his son out here and he was saying in the airport how bad and easy a drop it was!

MW: He didn't get a hand on it! It hit him in the chest.

'Williamson makes me feel like I am bowling 30mph'

Wood bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament so far at 96.15mph against New Zealand. He took 1-25 from three overs before Sam Curran and Chris Woakes expertly closed out the match.

MW: I always feel Williamson is very hard to bowl at. As a fast bowler I feel giving him the pace on the ball helps him. He is able to hit gaps well. He makes me feel like I am bowling 30mph. Him and Rohit Sharma - they make me feel like I am bowling so slowly.

I wasn't happy with two balls of my spell - four Williamson and six to Phillips - which were too full. We were probably expecting a Gabba wicket with pace and bounce but it wasn't like that.

To come back and get the wicket of [New Zealand batter Jimmy] Neesham was pleasing. The way we closed it out as a group was really good.

TM: The crowd played a huge part. There are times as 12th man you can drift along a bit. I felt even on the bench there was a lot going on.