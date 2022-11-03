Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Sydney Pakistan 185-9 (20 overs): Shadab 52 (22), Iftikhar 51 (35); Nortje 4-41 South Africa 108-9 (14 overs): Bavuma 36 (19); Shaheen 3-14 Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS) Scorecard . Tables

Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of progressing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a brilliantly frenetic win against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan launched a recovery from 48-4 to post 185-9 and then took regular wickets to deny South Africa in a chase shortened by rain to win by 33 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The result means Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals but need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope South Africa fail to beat Netherlands or India lose to Zimbabwe.

They are indebted to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, who combined for a wild partnership of 82 from 36 balls.

Shadab smashed 52 from 22 balls and Iftikhar a 35-ball 51 in an infectious display of hitting, to the delight of a raucous, Pakistan-dominated crowd.

Then, after Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram put on 49 in 27 balls to give South Africa hope, leg-spinner Shadab removed both within three deliveries.

Rain arrived soon after, with the target reduced to 142 off 14 overs, South Africa needing 73 off 30 balls from 69-4.

Heinrich Klaasen hinted at an improbable Proteas win by striking three fours in his first four balls after the restart but his dismissal, caught off Shaheen Afridi, allowed Pakistan to clinically close out the match.

Previously unbeaten South Africa would have been the first side to confirm a semi-final spot had they won but will still go through by beating Netherlands on Sunday.

Pakistan could go through if they beat Bangladesh and South Africa-Netherlands is washed out. The two sides would then be level on six points, but Pakistan would go through by having three wins to the Proteas' two.

Shadab keeps Pakistan in the hunt

Pakistan struggles in this World Cup have largely been down to their batting, including when they failed to chase 131 in a one-run defeat by Zimbabwe.

They looked to be heading the same way again when Mohammad Rizwan played on to Wayne Parnell in the first over and their other out-of-form talisman, captain Babar Azam, was well caught running back from mid-wicket by Kagiso Rabada off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi.

But from 48-4 after 6.3 overs, Shadab and Iftikhar launched a thrilling counter-attack.

Shadab whipped three fours and four sixes, including clear the ropes off successive deliveries from fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who took 4-41 amid the bedlam.

Iftikhar swung Ngidi for a 106m six over the leg-side - the longest hit of the tournament.

Right-hander Shadab's fifty was reached in just 21 balls, making it Pakistan's second fastest in T20s.

South Africa did not help themselves. They dropped four catches in the manic second half of the innings, in which 117 runs were scored.

It allowed Pakistan to reach a score far greater than should have been possible, which is where the match was lost from the Proteas perspective.

South Africa succumb to Pakistan pace attack

Pakistan's bowlers once again impressed.

An already challenging target was made more difficult when Quinton de Kock was caught for a five-ball duck in the first over trying to heave Shaheen, who also had the dangerous Rilee Rossouw caught at deep third in his next over.

The Bavuma-Markram stand was the only point Pakistan were pushed back, Bavuma stepping across and swinging a towering six over fine leg en route to 36 from 19 balls.

But Shadab had captain Bavuma caught behind with his first ball and bowled Markram for 20 with one that skidded on.

After the rain, Tristan Stubbs smacked the second ball for six but the wickets they had already lost was always going to make the chase tough.

A steepling catch off Klaasen's leading edge was well taken by Mohammad Wasim off Shaheen, who claimed 3-14 overall, and Stubbs pulled Naseem Shah's slower bouncer to deep square-leg.

South Africa finished on 108-9 but have another chance at progression.