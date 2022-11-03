Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keith Barker was named 2022 County Championship Player of the Year by the PCA

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker has signed a new two-year-deal and will remain at the club until at least the end of 2024.

The 36-year-old took 52 wickets and scored 595 runs with three half-centuries in the County Championship in 2022.

"I can't think of anywhere else I would want to play," Barker said. external-link

"I'm looking forward to building on the success we had this season over the next two years."

Barker, who joined Hampshire from Warwickshire at the end of the 2018 season, was named 2022 County Championship Player of the Year by the Professional Cricketers Association.

"I can't speak highly enough of Keith," said Hampshire director of cricket Giles White.

"He has been great for us over the years. As well as being a wonderfully skilful and consistent performer, he has become a popular and influential figure around the club."