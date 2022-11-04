Close menu

T20 World Cup: Australia beat Afghanistan but fail to boost run-rate

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport in Australia

From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Adelaide
Australia 168-8 (20 overs): Maxwell 54* (32), Marsh 45 (30); Naveen 2-20
Afghanistan 164-7 (20 overs): Rashid 48* (23), Gulbadin 39 (23), Gurbaz 30 (17)
Australia won by four runs
Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs in the Men's T20 World Cup but failed to achieve the net run-rate swing required to further boost their chances.

It means if England beat Sri Lanka by any margin on Saturday, they will progress at the hosts' expense.

If Sri Lanka win, Australia will join New Zealand in progressing from Group 1 to the last four.

Australia needed a big victory in Adelaide to pile the pressure on England but could not break free with the bat as they were restricted to 168-8, meaning they had to keep Afghanistan below 119 to have a chance of pipping England on net run-rate.

In the end Australia, without injured captain Aaron Finch or the curiously dropped Mitchell Starc, were almost beaten, which would have ended their hopes entirely.

Afghanistan reached 99-2 after 13 overs of their chase before three wickets in four balls - a brilliant Glenn Maxwell run-out and two for spinner Adam Zampa - swung the game back towards Australia.

Rashid Khan then smashed 48 not out from 23 balls but with 22 needed from the final over, Afghanistan came up short, despite Rashid flogging a six and two fours.

Earlier, David Warner gave Australia a fast start with 28 but the regular loss of wickets checked the scoring, Maxwell top-scoring with 54 not out from 32 balls.

Credit should also go to an excellent Afghanistan bowling performance with Naveen-ul-Haq closing out the innings brilliantly and taking 2-20.

New Zealand beat Ireland earlier on Friday and have secured one of the two semi-final places. They will almost certainly take top spot unless England win by a huge margin.

Super 12s Group 1: New Zealand 7, Australia 7, England 5, Sri Lanka 4, Ireland 3, Afghanistan 2

Australia win may not be enough

The match ended with neither side really celebrating, which summed up a strange night at the Adelaide Oval.

The net run-rate situation was a constant theme, possibly distractingly so for the hosts, and Afghanistan almost pulled off a real upset.

Australia tried to press the accelerator from the off but, having brought energy with his ferocious running between the wickets, Warner was bowled by seamer Naveen playing an audacious switch hit which resulted in him batting right-handed.

Steve Smith, brought in for his first game of the tournament for the injured Tim David, was out lbw in the same over and Mitchell Marsh was taken off a top-edge for 45 trying to slog-sweep Mujeeb ur Rahman into the stands.

Maxwell came closest to hitting top form but was restricted by the excellent Naveen at the death, who bowled a mixture of slower balls and yorkers. Only 25 runs came from the last four overs.

Australia would have hoped to set a far bigger target, which may have allowed them to be more aggressive with their field placings in the chase.

Instead they were pushed back by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 30 from 17 balls and 39 from right-hander Gulbadin Naib.

The latter took Afghanistan to a position of strength - he and Ibrahim Zadran smashed 17 from a Kane Richardson over - until he was run out by a Maxwell direct hit from long-on and Ibrahim was caught a ball later.

Those wickets began a collapse of 4-4, at which point Afghanistan were 103-6 - below Australia's net run-rate target score.

Rashid took Afghanistan beyond that and when he whipped four sixes in his wristy style his side were back in the game.

Ultimately, though, Marcus Stoinis did enough in the final over, leaving Australia to rue their 89-run defeat by New Zealand in their opening game.

That left their net run-rate in a position from which they could not recover. All they can do now is hope for Sri Lanka to upset England in Sydney.

Comments

Join the conversation

109 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:28

    I find it frustrating that the weather affected games can't be replayed. I think in such a short form of cricket it could be played the next day when the other group is playing.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 12:33

      Bloomoon replied:
      Agree! Always better playing the matches where possible

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:15

    Kudos to Afghanistan team for fabulous display. They should be proud. Come a long way and now top team in T20. Too bad that two of their games were washed out.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 12:22

    Despite the result, Warner looking like an absolute idiot getting out never ceases to give everyone a chuckle.

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 12:30

      neil replied:
      The "Cheat" should have been banned from Professional Cricket for life

  • Comment posted by NothernApe, today at 12:20

    I have been an Aussie fan since I could walk... but following sandpapergate and Wade's recent rugby tackle I have been unable to form any internal support for this bunch. The Australian cricket board need to take a good look at these players and decide do they just want to win at ANY cost or do they want a team that can inspire the future players.

    • Reply posted by Fella, today at 12:25

      Fella replied:
      Fake news! No Aussie can be as honest and humble as you appear. Boo fake news...

  • Comment posted by Donald Trump, today at 12:46

    Need to have reserve days for all World Cup games. It will be good for fans and players and a fair play to all especially to teams like Afghanistan and Zimbabwe who do not get many opportunities to perform at high levels regularly.

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 12:50

      oldhouse replied:
      It would make the thing far too long and a logistical nightmare. Weather has always been a factor in cricket - makes the game what it is.

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 12:37

    Considering they are hosting the tournament the crowd numbers were diabolical for a home side

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 12:42

      oldhouse replied:
      Wrong time of year . Apparently ozzie fans only go to cricket in December and January. This is equivalent to their spring so not at a peak time.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 12:28

    Great performance by Afghanistan to almost beat the Aussies.
    Now England just have to keep there cool and beat Sri Lanka tomorrow. Should be straight forward enough but I dare say it won't be, there will probably be some hairy moments along the way.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 12:30

      Bloomoon replied:
      It’s England, drama guaranteed 😬🤞

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 12:18

    Will depend on which England turn up - the one who lost to Ireland or the one who beat NZ. Very capable of losing this or winning it comfortably.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 12:28

      Captain Serious replied:
      England lost to themselves against Ireland, let's be honest.

  • Comment posted by siNZ, today at 12:34

    Entertaining game, run out was the turning point.
    I think England will do it well and play India in the semi.
    As a Kiwi very nervous about SA but would love to get to the final and play India or another go at England on a very different wicket in Melbourne.
    Enjoyed this world cup, but lets be honest totally played at the wrong time of year in Auss.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 12:41

    It's all in England's hands tomorrow. Too many games in this tournament has turned on bad weather though.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 12:45

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      But the weather forecast seems good all day/evening over there. It should indeed be entirely in England’s own hands.

  • Comment posted by SteveH, today at 12:33

    So if England it comes down to run rate between two teams, England and Oz, who didnt get to play each other.

    A bit of a farce really as it so often is in these tournaments, surely they need to be building in reserve days to get full games played?

    Double headers later on or whatever it takes.

    • Reply posted by siNZ, today at 12:36

      siNZ replied:
      Or play in a country or time of year when rain is much less likely.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:16

    What a match! All in England's hands now.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 12:37

      Bloomoon replied:
      Catching not a strong point for us recently 😬

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:16

    Unlucky Rashid and co - a great advert for competitive cricket

    The worm never lies - overs 12 to 17 shows you need intelligent intent in T20

  • Comment posted by oldhouse , today at 12:40

    Ireland and now Afghanistan have done England massive favours in terms of limiting Oz run rate - please don't screw it up tomorrow!

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 12:49

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      But don’t forget Ireland also did Oz - and themselves at the time - massive favours by beating England, too! This is a very strong group: three highly fancied strong teams, two rapidly emerging, constantly improving nations, and an historically very strong one day country on a bit of a slump at the moment in SL.

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 12:19

    Great entertainment. If only it wasn’t for the “wobble!”

  • Comment posted by sammarro, today at 12:22

    Aussie bowling pitiful yet agian with out ups allowing them to get away with murder on the field. Highly over rated team, full of poor sportsman and players that should have accepted lifetime bans for what they did. Hopefully the bow out on thier vaunted home turf.

    • Reply posted by stewart, today at 12:35

      stewart replied:
      They dropped starc which was strange

  • Comment posted by Christiand, today at 12:44

    Afghanistan battled well there, but I'm sure they will feel a little disappointed with the mini collapse during their batting innings - they could've won that. The Aussies look out of their own T20 tournament, however if you want a team to make a pig's ear of things they couldn't have asked for a better side than England. We haven't looked that convincing so far. Hope I'm wrong!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 12:22

    The heavy NZ defeat will likely cost Aussies the tournament unless England are washed out tomorrow. Let's hope weather holds and England make the semi's. SL won't be easy and toss is still a big advantage. England will probably be unchanged and their experience should just about see them through.

    • Reply posted by RickyBee, today at 12:31

      RickyBee replied:
      "just about see them through"...not really, England have got their dip in form and bad luck behind them.

      SL have nothing to play for and England's intensity storms them through...with respect to everyone else, I see Eng in the final vs NZ...then it's anyone's game.

  • Comment posted by Son of sennockian, today at 12:53

    This tournament has been tarnished by the bad weather.

    • Reply posted by ness, today at 13:08

      ness replied:
      Not if England win tomorrow it hasn't

  • Comment posted by bobin, today at 12:49

    Brilliant, hard to win without any sandpaper in reserve

