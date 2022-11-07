Harry Podmore has best bowling figures of 6 for 36 in first class cricket along with a top score of 66 not out

Glamorgan have signed seam bowler Harry Podmore from Kent on a two-year contract after losing Michael Hogan and releasing four other bowlers.

Podmore, 28, played four Championship games for Glamorgan in two brief loan spells from Middlesex in 2016 and 2017.

He has an impressive first-class bowling average of 26.7, taking 167 wickets in 53 games.

Meanwhile Hogan, 41, is being linked with a surprise return to county cricket with Kent.

Reports suggest he has rethought plans to retire from the professional game after ending a 10-year spell with Glamorgan.

London-born Podmore missed much of 2022 with patella tendonitis, but recovered to be part of Kent's One Day Cup win and play in the final two Championship games before choosing to move on.

"It's an exciting time, after speaking with (director of cricket) Mark Wallace there's a very good feel round the club and the opportunity was too good to turn down," Podmore told BBC Sport Wales.

The London-born bowler spent the first four seasons of his career with Middlesex, though he made his first-class debut for Glamorgan against Kent in 2016 in the first of his loans at Sophia Gardens.

He claimed 52 Championship wickets in 2019 and took 19 in just three games in the brief 2020 season before injuries hindered his progress - though he still has medals for all three formats of the county game after Kent's One Day Cup win.

"Having had no injuries at all, in the last couple of years they've come like London buses, all together, but my knee problem isn't sore any more and I'm looking forward to getting some good gym work done this winter," he said.

"My hopes are to win trophies, but to settle in nicely here and to contribute towards some Glamorgan success. I've got another point to prove, this is a fresh start for me.

"I have nothing but praise for everybody at Kent and I will always be grateful."

Podmore is likely to play a major role in Glamorgan's four-day team, with the decision not to retain Lukas Carey, Ruaidhri Smith, James Weighell and Joe Cooke on top of Hogan's departure.

"Being busy, being a work-horse is something I like to do. I'm not going to put that much pressure on myself (as a replacement for Michael Hogan), he's an exceptional bowler and when I came on loan here he was top drawer, so I'll be chuffed if I can do half of what he's done here."

Podmore has plenty of familiar faces to help him feel at home in Cardiff.

"It's a fantastic stadium, quite inspiring, and I've known (coach) Matt Maynard for a while since I was in the Tom Maynard Academy (supporting young players)," he said.

"There's a lot in the team like David Lloyd that were here five years ago and I know James Harris from Middlesex, he's a fantastic influence."

After the addition of Worcestershire product Zain ul Hassan, no further signings are on the horizon as Glamorgan operate with a smaller first-team squad in 2023.

Among their playing staff, Timm van der Gugten has been part of the Netherlands World Cup squad, though he missed out on playing in the Super 12 stage, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are currently back with Queensland, while Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson have been playing for Rhinos in the Zimbabwean 50-overs competition.