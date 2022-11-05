Close menu

T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the Sydney Cricket Ground

comments310

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground
Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26
England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36)
England won by four wickets
England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Chasing 142 in the win-or-bust match, England were cruising at 75-0 in the eighth over before a collapse of 5-36 put them in peril.

They needed 13 from 12 balls with four wickets in hand but Ben Stokes' calm 42 not out took them to victory with two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It sets up a semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, most likely against India, who need to beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.

England also recovered excellently with the ball to restrict Sri Lanka to 141-8 after they raced to 52-1 after five overs.

Adil Rashid expertly halted the scoring and claimed the crucial wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka for 67 from 45 balls in returning figures of 1-16 from four overs.

Mark Wood recovered from conceding 17 in his first over to take 3-26 from three, while Sam Curran was superb for his 1-27.

England's win eliminated hosts and defending champions Australia and kept alive their own bid to win the T20 world title for a second time.

Stokes delivers when England need him

It should have been far easier for England given the roaring start to their chase, but the pressure of the situation, combined with Sri Lanka's clever spinners and a tiring pitch, set up an unexpectedly tense finale.

When Chris Woakes cut seamer Lahiru Kumara towards a vocal section of England fans for the boundary that sealed victory, the relief was palpable.

Captain Jos Buttler added 28 in a thrilling opening stand with Hales, but when he picked out deep mid-wicket off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga the slide began.

Hales toe-ended a sweep to Hasaranga, Liam Livingstone holed out at long-on, Moeen Ali chipped straight to extra cover and Sam Curran hooked to fine leg.

England were also hampered by the loss of Dawid Malan - he did not bat because of a groin injury sustained in the field - but throughout it all Stokes was nerveless.

Although his place in this side has been questioned after one double-figure score in six innings since being recalled to the T20 side, once again he delivered when England needed him most on the big occasion.

He struck only two fours but expertly picked gaps for singles and twos. When he walked from the field he did so with England's fans wildly singing Sweet Caroline at this famous ground.

It means England join New Zealand in the last four and do so with real momentum.

England bowlers recover after slow start

A poor start with the ball cost England against Ireland when they let the openers race away in the powerplay in a shock defeat which left them in this perilous position in the group.

When Nissanka was causing similar carnage - he hit the second ball of the match for six off Stokes - England were on the back foot.

Livingstone pulled off a fine sliding catch at deep square leg to dismiss opener Kusal Mendis, but it took the introduction of Rashid to halt the flow of runs.

He conceded just two in the sixth over before the seamers wisely switched to a mix of slower balls and cutters.

Curran was the pick. He took the second wicket, Dhanajaya de Silva hitting a slower ball to deep mid-wicket, and conceded only 11 in two overs at the death.

Rashid had not taken a wicket in England's four previous matches in the World Cup, but his economical spell was rewarded with the wicket of Nissanka, who miscued high to long-on.

After that the innings subsided with Wood taking two wickets in the final over.

If England can perfect the start of the innings they have an attack to be feared.

'Our best game is ahead of us' - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC Test Match Special: "It was a lot more nervy than it needed to be, but we found a way to get the job done.

"I still think our best game is ahead of us in the tournament. We have done enough to get through and now it's about going to the real knockout stage and expressing ourselves.

"Ben Stokes was there. He's a proper match-winner and he showed that in a different way today."

England bowler Mark Wood: "I was as nervous as anything waiting to bat with my pads on. My heart rate will hopefully come down.

"We move on to the semi-final. We want to go one better this time, having gone out at that stage last time. If it's India, it will be a great match."

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood: "England have power all the way down the batting line-up and great options with the ball. They have the potential to go on and win the tournament and I'll be watching with great interest."

Comments

Join the conversation

310 comments

  • Comment posted by T J, today at 11:34

    Much more fun to give Aussies hope and dash it away...

    • Reply posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 11:44

      TRENT BRIDGE MAN replied:
      I promised I wouldn’t smile if the Aussies got knocked out but what the hell it’s the weekend, I’ve increased it to a big laugh. Well done both teams great game.

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 11:35

    Yikes, Australia knocked out of their own World Cup.

    It would take a heart of stone not to laugh at their plight

  • Comment posted by The Fettler, today at 11:37

    And the best bit about today is Australia are OUT

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well done to New Zealand who beat Australia in the first game and giving them a terrible run rate. And well done to England for beating Sri Lanka to knock them out of the tournament. Good to see us and New Zealand working together

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 11:34

    Nicely done Stokes. Sensible risk free inning. That’s what was needed today.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 11:40

      lord obez replied:
      Where are the jokers that wanted Stokes out of the team? Fans can be incredibly stupid.

  • Comment posted by The Real Labour Left, today at 11:37

    Some silly batting but who cares now? Australia are whinging and blubbering in their tinnies.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 11:42

      KentAussie replied:
      Not really. We have lost 1 out of 5 and gone out on run rate. Fine margins in the end

  • Comment posted by Buttershaw Joe, today at 11:36

    Clever though. Keeping the Aussies interested before breaking their hearts. Am gutted for them - haha!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well done to New Zealand who beat Australia in the first game and giving them a terrible run rate. And well done to England for beating Sri Lanka to knock them out of the tournament. Good to see us and New Zealand working together

  • Comment posted by Mr Lion, today at 11:39

    England in the semis, Australia out... job done.

    England look a little ragged at times but if they are firing on all cylinders I think it will be hard to beat them....

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 11:56

      Pandemania replied:
      No doubt we played on the Audries hope but nearly made a pigs ear of it. We through thats it us the main thing 👍🏽

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 11:38

    I hope Jonathan Agnew gave some of his Australian co-commentators a real volley at the end after their constant winding up during the England innings which diminished the radio coverage

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 11:39

    And that's why Stokes is in the side.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So relieved that Stokes was batting at three. I have been calling for him to bat down the order. But what do i know

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 11:36

    And that is why you need Ben Stokes in the team. Only hit two fours but saw the side home. Brook, Ali, Livingstone and Curran should have followed his lead.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 11:52

      cynic replied:
      Yep... Even a cynic like myself felt at ease while I knew Stokes was still out there.

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 11:35

    Which gives the most satisfaction? England qualifying for the final stages, or the Aussies not making it on their home soil?

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 11:37

      Bazza84 replied:
      I would say the latter marginally shades it. From World Champs to a group stage exit is just brilliant.

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 11:35

    Calm head in the big moments. That’s why Stokes makes the T20 team.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 11:57

      Pandemania replied:
      Almost like he's made for these situations. Well played sri lanka for giving the audience hope to only dash it away.

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 11:40

    Well done lads. A win is the most important thing & we achieved it. Now on to the business end of the tournament. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Buttershaw Joe, today at 11:33

    Being an England fan is bad for my health!

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 11:35

    What a start to this Saturday morning the Aussies knocked out at the group stage of their own world cup hahaha.

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 11:43

      Elmo replied:
      And the t20 WC holders lol

  • Comment posted by jimjam, today at 11:41

    Anybody still think Stokes shouldn't be in the team??? Because if he wasn't England would be out now!!! Pathetic shots from Ali, Livingstone and Curran!!!

    • Reply posted by karl, today at 11:47

      karl replied:
      SL have some good bowlers. Got to play shots to get out. We won and next time those shots go for 4,6 and you’ll be eulogising about them. Get a grip man

  • Comment posted by Tykesabroad, today at 11:40

    What is it with Moeen Ali in pressure situations, always seems to play the most brainless shot?

    • Reply posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 11:42

      BAT-ten down the hatches replied:
      Livingstone was even worse.

  • Comment posted by Hangerz, today at 11:34

    That one was for all the armchair cricket 'fans' who thought Ben Stokes should be dropped.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:42

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      He’s clearly not at full match fitness -but his dedication is astonishing -his fielding was phenomenal -which in a close match makes all the difference

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 11:36

    Congrats on knocking the Aussies out (& making the playoffs), but they almost made a mess of that run chase. They were so nervous, even the Sri Lankans could sniff it. Finally, Stokes came through with the bat.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well done to New Zealand who beat Australia in the first game and giving them a terrible run rate. And well done to England for beating Sri Lanka to knock them out of the tournament. Good to see us and New Zealand working together

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 11:34

    Well done England.

    Looking forward to reading what the Stokes bashers have to say about that.

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 11:37

      dixkt replied:
      His strike rate was terrible for t20

