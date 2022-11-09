Liam Patterson-White took more Championship wickets than any other English spinner in 2022

Nottinghamshire spinner Liam Patterson-White has signed a new four-year contract at Trent Bridge.

Slow left-armer Patterson-White, 24, had two years to run on his existing three-year deal, signed 14 months ago.

That was due to expire in 2024, but he is now signed up with Notts until the end of the 2026 season.

Patterson-White helped Notts win promotion back to Division One of the County Championship, taking 41 Division Two wickets at an average of 27.95.

That made the former England Under-19 international the leading English spinner in this summer's Championship, while he also took 11 wickets in the One-Day Cup and won an England Lions call-up.

"Playing for Nottinghamshire means everything to me," he said. "I've followed the club for my entire life, having first represented the county aged 10.

"To have played a role in getting us back to the top division in red-ball cricket this year is something I'm very proud of. I still get 'pinch me' moments walking out at Trent Bridge alongside guys who have also come through the pathway, as well as international cricketers and those who have made a name here through prolonged success."

"He's an ambitious player," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores. "His call-ups for the Lions have been just reward for his performances.

"We've been aware of his all-round capabilities for some time, and to see them come to fruition on the field has been great to witness. He's taken on responsibility in the past two years as our lead spinner and he's shouldered that well."