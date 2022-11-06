Close menu

T20 World Cup: India set up England semi-final with 71-run win over Zimbabwe

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2, Melbourne
India 186-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 61* (25), Rahul 51 (35); Williams 2-9
Zimbabwe 115 (17.2 overs): Burl 35 (22), Raza 34 (24); Ashwin 3-22
India won by 71 runs
England will face India in the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday as Rohit Sharma's side secured top spot in Group Two with a bruising 71-run win over Zimbabwe.

They posted 186-5 with Suryakumar Yadav smashing a masterful 61 not out off 25 balls, to add to KL Rahul's 51.

Zimbabwe were unable to get going after losing Weseley Madhevere first ball and were bowled out for 115 in Melbourne.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

Wednesday, 9 November (Sydney, 08:00 GMT): New Zealand v Pakistan

Thursday, 10 November (Adelaide, 08:00 GMT): India v England

India were going well, but they slipped from 87-1 to 101-4 and were in danger of posting a below-par score.

Rahul helped lay the platform, but for the second game in a row he was dismissed the ball after reaching his half-century.

However, Suryakumar stood up again, taking advantage of some questionable field settings from Zimbabwe to continually pepper the leg-side boundary with flicks and ramps as India took 79 runs from the final five overs.

The chase was tame, with the first-ball wicket rocking Zimbabwe, and their top order were never able to recover or score with any fluency against a high-quality India bowling attack.

Ryan Burl played nicely, hitting sweeps on both sides of the wicket, in his 35 off 22 balls, as did Sikandar Raza for his 34.

However, once Burl fell after 13.2 overs, Zimbabwe's tail wilted quickly as they were bowled out in 17.2 overs to slide to a heavy defeat.

They finish bottom of Group Two which means they will have to qualify for the next T20 World Cup, which is due to take place in West Indies and the United States in 2025.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 11:42

    A mouth watering SF between Eng and Ind. Both teams are playing well with exciting players. Can’t predict a winner - but I hope we see an enthralling match.

  • Comment posted by torridon58, today at 11:53

    Shame we can't watch on terrestrial TV in UK. Money before cricket fans again. Thank goodness for BBC Radio/Website!!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:39

    After today’s events, I never want to see people ask why associate nations are included in these tournaments. What a win for the Dutch!

    We’re now in a position where it’s all to play for - anyone could win it.

    It’s just a shame that Perth isn’t getting an SF. That is the most Aussie pitch of them all - the pace and bounce would’ve made for great viewing at the business-end of the tournament

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 12:15

      Hansen replied:
      Is it ICC want India friendly dead pitches to be very controversial when they are a fantastic team that can play on anything, great swing bowling today

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:38

    Not about quality now. Just need to hold the nerves. Cmon England.

  • Comment posted by Dipak Nambiar, today at 12:05

    India look the most undercooked of all 4 semifinalists. Unluckily, they are drawn against England, the best side (on form).
    I'm from Chennai & consider Sam Curran & Moeen Ali Chennai Super Kings boys. All the best to them (especially). But hoping for an India win.
    Let's have a great game.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 12:18

      Ian replied:
      Nice comment Dipak. But India are a very good side and can beat anyone on their day. I'd feel a lot more confident if we could play Bairstow and a fit Jofra Archer. But Bairstow's out for a while and as for Archer, I'm beginning to wonder if he'll ever play cricket for England again. I hope so because he's brilliant on his day. But Curran performs well for us. So who knows ? I can't predict this.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 11:34

    You've gotta beat the best and better to win. Cmon England.

  • Comment posted by wonderful, today at 11:32

    Will be a cracking semi final

  • Comment posted by Lavis, today at 12:29

    Anyone but India to win the tournament please.

    • Reply posted by Jaguar, today at 12:38

      Jaguar replied:
      why ?

  • Comment posted by wt, today at 11:59

    Organisers' dream have come true.Cricket Australia will make at least 50 million pounds from just ticket selling as India and Pakistan both are in semi finals.

  • Comment posted by Rich Will Speak, today at 11:50

    West Indies....please take note!! T20 requires high skills, smarts, clarity of thought, common sense, daring, technique & planning. 2025...Look at this tournament carefully. So much to take learnings from.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 12:27

    That's my Thursday morning sorted. Should be a great game between two well matched teams, in front of a packed stadium. Hopefully at least a couple of England's big hitters will be in the grove.

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 12:39

      4588 replied:
      I don’t want them in the garden,better if they were in the groove methinks

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 11:50

    What a treat watching SKY play. Fabulous player.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 11:45

    Axar out Chahal in. Keep Pant in side.

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 12:10

      Hansen replied:
      Has he been injured ? Would be in any t20 side behind Butler and De Koch as keep batsman

  • Comment posted by William, today at 12:29

    India will panic v England and lose. The England bowlers will dominate India without a doubt!

    • Reply posted by vinayak, today at 12:33

      vinayak replied:
      Day dreaming!!

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:28

    India needs to do better in Semis than today. Especially bowling. Too many wide and no balls. Axar gave too many runs. Pant got a chance after long and threw away wicket. Ashwin got wickets but has limitations against strong side. Rohit/Pandya not in best forms. K L Rahul not consistent. Can’t always leave it to SKY and Kohli.

  • Comment posted by Paul Roberts, today at 12:01

    India know that if they play to their very best they will win. England will believe they can cause an upset of course just as the mercurial Pakistan team cannot be discounted on any given day. That leaves New Zealand who are always value for money and who keep knocking at Victory door which must open eventually?

    • Reply posted by Baybars, today at 12:38

      Baybars replied:
      England beating India isn't an upset.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 11:42

    Thrash is bit harsh. Zimbabwe can be proud of their performance in this world up. Congratulations India, can’t wait for the semis. I believe India vs Pakistan for the final.

  • Comment posted by Shy Ted, today at 12:37

    Best value bet? pick the 2 teams with the best odds in each semi and do a double. impossible to predict.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 12:05

    Umpires will always favour the Indian team. All Marginal calls will go in their favour. Even if it’s not a no Ball *cough*

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 12:13

      gcostanza replied:
      Ridiculous comment given everything is pretty much umpired from TV these days.

  • Comment posted by siNZ, today at 12:01

    India vs England cant pick it, should be a cracker.
    as a Kiwi well we can struggle against Pakistan, but happy its in Sydney as we have played well there at this tournament.
    I dont think we have had one super over this world cup

