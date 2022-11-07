Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

McCaughan (left) opened the batting for the Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2020 and scored 172 runs in six innings aged just 17. Windsor (right) was dominant with the bat in this year's competition

Southern Vipers have signed batters Ella McCaughan and Emily Windsor to their first professional contracts.

The pair have both been on match-to-match deals with the Hampshire-based team and will now stay at the Ageas Bowl until the end of the 2024 campaign

McCaughan, 20, has scored 482 runs and three half-centuries during her time with the Vipers.

Windsor, 25, racked up the fourth most runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this past season, with 288.

"We believe Ella has a big future," said Adam Carty, the club's regional director of women's cricket.

"We hope that this contract reflects the club's aspirations for her to establish herself as a leading batter across the domestic scene and beyond in years to come.

"Emily has Viper orange running through her veins," he added.

"She has demonstrated all the core Viper characteristics and values in how she's gone about her cricket this summer and to gain a pro-contract is a worthy reward for some fine performances for the club."

The Vipers, who went unbeaten to win this year's Charlotte Edwards Cup and came runners-up in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy, also announced a number of other contracts.

They retained the services of Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier and Anya Shrubsole. whilst signing Georgia Elwiss following her release from her ECB central contract. Linsey Smith has also been welcomed back to the side after five years away.

"In Georgia, Maia and Anya we have retained the spine of our club," said Carty.

"In them, supported by an exciting and progressive retainer group of players, we are well placed to remain competitive for 2023 in the hope of further successes alongside the development of outstanding new talent."

Increased ECB funding from November this year allows for a seventh professionally contracted player at each region, with a further increase from seven to 10 from February 2023.