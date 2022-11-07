Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka were beaten by four wickets by England on Saturday

Sri Lanka Cricket have begun an inquiry into further incidents alleged to have taken place during the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, following Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest on rape charges.

Gunathilaka was arrested on Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

A three-person panel has been appointed to investigate the incident.

It will also look into "various alleged incidents that have come to the attention of Sri Lanka Cricket".

No details have been given on the nature of the incidents being investigated.

"The panel in this process will call for an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to his conduct, with references to the occurrence of such incidents," a statement said.

"Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and/or officials if any wrongdoing or negligence is proved when carrying out official duties."

Gunathilaka, who has been suspended by Sri Lanka, remains in custody in Australia but the remainder of the squad has flown back to Sri Lanka.

Their tournament ended on Saturday with defeat by England in Sydney.