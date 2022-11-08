Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in their final group game

New Zealand v Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Wednesday, 9 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

A "rollercoaster" run to the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup is a "welcome to Pakistan cricket", says one of the team's coaches Matthew Hayden.

The Netherlands beating South Africa opened the door for Pakistan after they lost their opening two group matches.

Wednesday's game with New Zealand, who are favourites to reach the final, is the latest chapter in Pakistan's storied history in global tournaments.

"On any given day, anything can happen," said Australian Hayden.

Pakistan were beaten by fierce rivals India in their tournament opener before a surprise one-run loss against Zimbabwe.

They recovered from 43-4 and 95-5 to defeat South Africa, whose shock loss to the Dutch allowed Pakistan to book their spot in the last four with victory against Bangladesh.

Former Australia opener Hayden, who is acting as a mentor to the Pakistan team, said: "[All-rounder] Shadab Khan actually said something very significant in the dugout the other day when we were playing our last match: 'welcome to Pakistan cricket'.

"It's an incredible experience. It's been a rollercoaster ride, but a ride that I wouldn't have any other way."

Pakistan's previous triumphs in global knockout tournaments have all come against the odds.

They lost their opening match in the 2017 Champions Trophy to India before going on to beat the same opponents in the final, while they lost twice en route to the final of the 2009 T20 World Cup but eventually lifted the trophy.

Their most famous triumph came in the 1992 World Cup, also in Australia, when they lost three group matches and were on the brink of elimination.

Captain Imran Khan urged his team to "fight like cornered tigers", sparking a revival. Coincidentally, they met New Zealand in the semi-finals 30 years ago.

Khan, who is also Pakistan's former prime minister, was shot in the leg leading his supporters at a protest march on Thursday.

Asked about parallels with the 1992 triumph, Hayden said: "It hasn't been a direct influence, but we all understand the importance and significance.

"It was also a tournament that was plagued by the nuances of Pakistan cricket; that is, there's not a dominant performance. There's a performance that gets challenged and then Pakistan suddenly turn up and they're dangerous and formidable."

New Zealand have reached the final of the last two global tournaments, but lost to England in the 50-over World Cup and again to Australia in last year's T20 event.

In between they were crowned the world Test champions by beating India in the 2021 final.

The match in Sydney will be the fourth time New Zealand have met Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final, having lost the previous three. As well as 1992, they were beaten at the 1999 50-over World Cup and the 2007 T20 competition.

"For us, it's just focusing on our cricket," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "You come to these tournaments, and as we've seen, all teams can beat each other.

The winners of the first semi-final will meet either England or India, who play in Adelaide on Thursday, in Sunday's final.

"If you can find yourself in positions where you can compete to get across the line, that's a really good thing," added Williamson. "There's four teams there that have the ambition to go all the way and it's certainly been the case in the other tournaments.

"They're all great teams. All playing really good cricket. We're certainly focused on our challenge tomorrow. And it's a strong Pakistan."