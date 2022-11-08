Hogan was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in the Championship and T20 this year

Kent have signed veteran seam bowler Michael Hogan on a one-year contract after he reversed his decision to retire from professional cricket following 10 years at Glamorgan.

The Australian, 41, was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker during his time there but was planning to hang up his spikes after his testimonial season.

He claimed 654 wickets across the three formats for the Welsh side.

Bowler Harry Podmore has moved the other way, from Kent to Glamorgan.

Hogan has moved back to Australia with his family for the time being, but will return to the UK to take up a playing and coaching role with Kent in 2023.

He has welcomed the "fresh challenge" of a new county after his decision to leave Glamorgan, which he originally announced in December 2021.

"After 10 memorable seasons with Glamorgan the opportunity to play for Kent in Division One of the Championship, and to also cut my teeth mentoring in a new environment, is an exciting one," he said.

"I had fully planned to retire, but then the opportunity to play for another year and gain some coaching and mentoring experience in another environment came up out of the blue, and it was one I couldn't turn down.

"I have loved my time at Glamorgan but seeing a different way of doing things on and off the field is something I'm excited about."

His signing will be a welcome reinforcement for the Kent attack after Podmore's decision to move to Glamorgan, coupled with the departure of Matt Milnes to Yorkshire and the release of 46-year-old all-rounder and cult hero Darren Stevens.

Hogan was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in the Championship and T20 in 2022, having not played in the Blast for the previous two seasons, and also featured for Southern Brave in the Hundred - prompting interest from Hampshire.

'Odd to see him elsewhere'

He did not make his professional debut until the age of 28 but played seven seasons for Western Australia, including four overlapping with his Glamorgan career.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: "'Hoges' has been an outstanding bowler for many years and will bring a vast amount of experience to our bowling unit.

"His numbers show he has more left in the tank and he will continue to be a threat in both four-day and T20 cricket.

"I'm particularly excited about the knowledge he will bring with him, which will be invaluable to all our bowlers, particularly the young and upcoming talents at the club."

Glamorgan will operate with a smaller pool of seam bowlers in 2023, releasing James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Ruaidhri Smith and Lukas Carey, while signing Podmore and Worcestershire product Zain ul Hassan.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "It will be odd to see Michael playing elsewhere but we understand his desire to broaden his horizons outside of Wales before taking his next steps.

"Michael has been fantastic for Glamorgan over the years and we wish him nothing but the best in his new endeavours on and off the field."