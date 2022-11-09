Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wood has taken nine wickets in four matches in the World Cup

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India Date: 10 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Adelaide Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

England have injury concerns over Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final against India in Adelaide.

Batter Malan remains unlikely to play because of a groin injury, while fast bowler Wood has taken a limited part in training after reporting general body stiffness.

"We don't have to make the decision immediately," captain Jos Buttler said.

"We will give Dawid and Mark Wood as long as possible."

Both players went through fitness tests with England's strength and conditioning coach away from their team-mates during Wednesday's training session.

Wood seems more likely to be available. Afterwards he bowled two overs in the nets at about 70% capacity.

Malan, who sustained his injury in Saturday's win over Sri Lanka and did not bat, was not able to run at full tilt.

He later had gentle throw-downs from coach Matthew Mott in the nets but has otherwise not batted since sustaining the injury.

Phil Salt would be the most likely to come in were Malan to miss out, although England could bring in another bowler - Chris Jordan or Tymal Mills.

India are seen as marginal favourites for Thursday's match, having recovered from defeat by South Africa to top Group 2.

In the summer they won a three-match T20 series in England 2-1.

The Adelaide Oval is close to being sold out, with India expected to be heavily supported again.

"It is the type of game you want to be involved in," Buttler said.

"We know what it is like playing against India. You don't get to come down these roads that often, so it should inspire you."

India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a sensational 117 from 55 balls at Trent Bridge in the summer and has hit 225 runs at a strike-rate of 193.96 in this tournament.

Former captain Virat Kohli is the World Cup's leading run-scorer with 246 across five innings.

"Beating a team like England in England is a big challenge and we overcame that pretty well," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"Guys will have some confidence going into tomorrow's game. But we need to go into the game with fresh minds.

"These guys are quite dangerous. They have played good cricket as well. We need to be at our best to win the game."

Defeat in Adelaide knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup in the group stage

England's chance to put right 2015 exit

For England this is a fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final in white-ball cricket since their hopes in the 50-over edition in 2015 were ended by a miserable defeat by Bangladesh on this ground.

Since then England's limited-overs cricket has been transformed, culminating in the 2019 50-over World Cup win.

Buttler, Alex Hales, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Moeen Ali are the survivors from the Bangladesh loss in the current squad.

"We've actually just been talking about that in the dressing room," Buttler said.

"Any time you go back to certain grounds, there are some moments some memories and not always good ones, unfortunately.

"It's been clear to see the change in mindset of English cricket towards the white-ball game since that day and especially the way we've played.

"The way we've played has given us better results, so that gives us a lot of trust in that process that it works."