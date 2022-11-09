Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Wiese has had spells playing for clubs in South Africa, India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Caribbean

Yorkshire have signed veteran all-rounder David Wiese as an overseas signing for the 2023 T20 Blast.

The 37-year-old, who has represented both South Africa and Namibia internationally, played at Headingley for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this year.

Managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Wiese was "a proven winner".

"I am thrilled that we have got David over the line so early," Gough told the club website.

"His desire to constantly improve his game is one of the reasons why he has been so successful around the world."

Meanwhile, fellow all-rounder Yash Vagadia, 18, has signed a rookie contract with the county.

The Durham University student will join up with the squad from 1 June.