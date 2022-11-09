Close menu

T20 World Cup: Pakistan stun New Zealand to reach final

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, Sydney
New Zealand 152-4 (20 overs): Mitchell 53* (35), Williamson 46 (42); Shaheen 2-24
Pakistan 153-3 (19.1 overs): Rizwan 57 (43), Babar 53 (42)
Pakistan won by seven wickets
Pakistan reached the Men's T20 World Cup final after a thunderous seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney.

Chasing 153 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries in an opening stand of 105 to tee up a stunning victory.

Shan Masood hit the winning runs with five balls to spare to send the Pakistan fans wild at an electric SCG.

Daryl Mitchell had earlier hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand recovered from 49-3 to post 152-4.

Pakistan will now play England or India - who meet on Thursday - in Sunday's final in Melbourne.

It continues a stunning comeback for Pakistan, who were on the brink of elimination after losing to rivals India and then Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the tournament.

They needed a shock defeat of South Africa by the Netherlands to keep their hopes alive, but they are now just one match away from a second T20 World Cup triumph.

Pakistan hoping to emulate their class of 92

Pakistan made an awful start to this tournament but now seem to have almost unstoppable momentum as they look to repeat their success in the 1992 50-over World Cup in Australia.

They made a terrible start to that competition too, losing their first three group matches, but a dramatic revival - including a semi-final win over New Zealand - carried them to victory over England in the final.

There seems to be a similar sense of destiny here as they ride the crest of a wave fuelled by their boisterous, passionate support, who once against gathered in great numbers.

They blew New Zealand away largely thanks to a wonderful start with the bat by Babar and Rizwan, who have struggled for fluency this tournament but finally fired when it mattered.

A brutal opening assault lifted them to 55-0 after the powerplay and when they reached 87-0 at the halfway stage, the Kiwi players looked stunned.

Babar was eventually dismissed when he looked to heave Boult for six but instead holed out to Mitchell at long-on, but his 53 from 42 balls was more than he has scored in five previous innings at this World Cup combined.

Two more late wickets, including that of Rizwan for 57 from 43 balls, briefly had Pakistan nerves fluttering, but Masood saw them over the line to complete a comprehensive victory.

Black Caps well beaten

In contrast to Pakistan, New Zealand made almost serene progress to this stage after beginning their tournament with a thumping win over hosts Australia.

But they looked utterly bewildered here and can have few complaints with the result.

The tone of the match was set in the opening over, with Finn Allen driving Shaheen Afridi's first ball of the match for four before being given out lbw off the following delivery.

Allen successfully overturned the decision after replays showed a thick inside edge, but another vicious inswinger from Shaheen trapped him in front next ball to gee up an already excitable crowd.

Mitchell and Williamson doggedly rebuilt the innings after the Black Caps slipped to 49-3, but hit just five boundaries in a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The used surface appeared slow and difficult to score from, meaning New Zealand's 152-4 appeared a defendable total. But Pakistan made a mockery of that as they dismantled the experienced Black Caps bowling partnership of Boult and Southee in the powerplay to put themselves ahead of the run-rate.

New Zealand's below-par display was summed up by two dropped catches, most notably Babar, who was put down by wicketkeeper Conway from the second ball of the match.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples champion , today at 11:40

    As an England supporter you have just got to love Pakistan cricket they win when shouldn’t and lose when they should win

    Unpredictable, unfathomable and a downright mystery at times ( who can forget their World Cup win ) they have produce some incredible players

    But most of all they entertain and their supporters are incredible

    You just got to love them 💙

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 11:38

    Pak played very well. Their batting, fielding and bowling were very good at this stage of the tournament. Pak will be difficult to beat in the final. They are playing with lots of confidence now. Eng v Ind tomorrow has the makings of a scintillating match.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Pakistan have been very very lucky at this World Cup

  • Comment posted by Kammy, today at 12:04

    I've lost count how many times people have messaged to say Pakistan have got thru the back door, jeez, give it a rest. Pakistan lost to Zim, SA lost to Netherlands, but when it came to face to face, Pak beat SA fair and square. Pakistan are in the finals on merit, and for some its a bitter pill to swallow

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about South Africas match with Zimbabwe being rained off

  • Comment posted by Liverpool4life, today at 11:41

    WOW WOW WOW !!!!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:47

    Well done Pakistan - they looked up for it from the very start and it was a tidy fielding performance from them as well.

    They showed New Zealand, who were awful in the field, how to take catches.

    England or India - whoever goes through shouldn’t take them lightly on this performance. They look like they really want to capitalise on the luck they got to get out of the group.

    Roll on tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by manchester, today at 11:39

    Brilliant Brilliant

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      New Zealand always seem to be serial chokers at these World Cups

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:37

    Thought NZ lost that in the first power play. Having won the toss they should’ve taken on the bowling with risky shots in the first 6 overs. It’s so hard to score boundaries here with the fielders back. 38-2 was at least 20 short.

    It was catch up after that. I don’t think dropping Babar on 0 affected the result, but it played him into form. Pakistan will feel confident in the final!

  • Comment posted by blackswan, today at 12:07

    Thank you Holland, who wouldnt take the chance after that miracle. Final should be epic, whoever lifts thr cup. Need to experience a few cricket matches where “dil dil pakistan” is sung full blast by the supporters it is quite something. Well done Pakistan.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by czarcastic, today at 11:48

    Time for a bit of revenge..but first let's sort out cocky Kohli..

    • Reply posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 11:57

      Comercial Darkness replied:
      Revenge?

  • Comment posted by Tim , today at 12:17

    Nice to see Pakistan in the final. Their fans have had a tough time of late (outside of cricket), so this is a good distraction for them. They also put on a very good T20 series with England prior to the WC.

    Obviously I want England to win tomorrow, but if we lose what an atmosphere it would be in a Pakistan v India final. Let's see what happens!

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 12:20

      bridgeboy replied:
      Indeed, lets see either England or India thrash them in the final !

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:44

    Not sure whether they stunned NZ, but they certainly had the measure of them, and quite comfortably really. For too long in the NZ innings they were happy to plod along at a rate of around 6 per over, thinking just about keeping the scoreboard ticking over. They needed to hit bigger and quicker to post a challenging target on that wicket.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Pakistan getting out Allen and Conway early and then getting the dangerman Phillips out killed New Zealands momentum

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 11:43

    That's cricket for you, well that t20 cricket for you.

    From 99.99% getting out of the tournament now into the final.

    No Pak didn't stun NZ as for the headline.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So miracles can happen in sport then

  • Comment posted by Heidi, today at 11:40

    Oh no, oh no oh no... as an England fan( hoping/expecting us to be in the final)...this is bringing back post traumatic memories of WC final 1992 vs Pakistan....:(

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, today at 11:45

      Kryten27 replied:
      A bit melodramatic isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Halftime Heresy, today at 12:16

    I want England to win tomororw but and India vs Pakistan final would certainly have some appeal

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 12:08

    It's an old adage but catches win matches- and dropped one lose them!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      New Zealand seemed to drop quite a few catches at crucial moments. It is not like them

  • Comment posted by DAN, today at 12:05

    Not a shock, Pakistan won 3 games, the 2 they lost were by a run, they should of really topped the group
    They are a great bowling team, but they are too dependant on their openers to get good scores, but at present, England have also heavily relied on Hales and Buttler to get off to a good score with our middle order struggling to kick on

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If Pakistan win the World Cup then they should share it with the Netherlands😆

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 12:00

    New Zealand fall afoul of their bogey team again. Well done Pakistan, they were superb today. Hopefully we (England) will see you on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Amit R, today at 11:39

    Well played Pakistan! Any world cup (football or cricket) seems to be won by the team which peaks at the right time with a bit of luck and Pakistan seems to have done just that

  • Comment posted by Tamburo, today at 12:10

    From nowhere to the final. Amazing turnaround

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 12:09

    Pakistan looking good. Close match. England v India should be a close one too. Fingers crossed there are no more rain affected matches.

