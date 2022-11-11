Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final England v Pakistan Date: Sunday, 13 November Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Time: 08:00 GMT

The final two have been decided.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will welcome England and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday 13 November at 08:00 GMT.

Pakistan have not reached a T20 final since 2009, while England's last outing in the showpiece came more recently in 2016.

Test your knowledge on their teams from those finals, take our general quiz of the Super 12 stages and have your say of who you think will win this time around.

Once you've done it, challenge your friends, and share how you did and your winner on social media using #bbccricket.

First up, who do you think is going to win?

Next, how well can you remember Pakistan's World Cup-winning XI from 2009?

You have five minutes to name 11 players. Good luck!

Can you name the XI from the last time Pakistan reached a T20 World Cup final in 2009? How to play Score: 0 / 11 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!

And what about England's team that lost to West Indies in 2016?

These ones are easier, with the players being more recent, so you have three minutes. Good luck!

Can you name the XI from the last time England reached the T20 World Cup final in 2016? How to play Score: 0 / 11 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!

Now for some general knowledge.

How much do you remember of the tournament so far? Here are 10 questions, all from the Super 12 stage and semi-finals - NOT the qualifying rounds.