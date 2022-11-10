England women in West Indies 2022
December
4 1st ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)
6 2nd ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)
9 3rd ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)
11 1st Twenty20 international, Antigua (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
14 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
17 3rd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
18 4th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
22 5th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
