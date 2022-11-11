Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Lees has scored 453 runs in 10 Test appearances for England

England batter Alex Lees has extended his Durham contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old opener, who made his Test debut in the West Indies in March, joined Durham from Yorkshire in 2018.

He has featured in England's past 10 Tests but has not been selected in the squad for the winter tour of Pakistan.

"I am delighted to re-sign for the club and am looking forward to pursuing some silverware and regaining my place in the Test team," Lees said.

He told the club website: "Durham afforded me an opportunity to play regular first-team cricket again and I'm glad I can show some gratitude by extending my terms."