Orla Prendergast took three Pakistan wickets and scored 39 with the bat

Ireland v Pakistan, 1st of three T20s Pakistan 135-5 (20 overs): Nida Dar 61; Prendergast 3-10 Ireland 139-4 (18.4 overs): Lewis 69*, Prendergast 39 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Orla Prendergast shone as Ireland secured a six-wicket win against Pakistan in their T20 series opener.

After Pakistan secured a 3-0 sweep in their one-day international series on Wednesday, the Irish bounced back with victory in Lahore on Saturday.

All-rounder Prendergast ended with bowling figures of 3-10 as Nida Dar's 61 helped Pakistan to 135-5.

Ireland reached the target with eight balls to spare, Gaby Lewis unbeaten on 69 and Prendergast contributing 39.

Prendergast took the wickets of Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan and followed that up by scoring 39 from 25 balls.

The sides meet in two further T20s on Monday and Wednesday.