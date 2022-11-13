Close menu

T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final in Melbourne

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the MCG

From the section Cricket

Men's T20 World Cup final, Melbourne
Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22
England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Rauf 2-23
England won by five wickets
England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men's T20 World Cup and become double world champions.

Chasing 138 in front of a raucous Pakistan-supporting crowd, they fell to 45-3 and 84-4 amid electric fast bowling.

But, under intense pressure at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ben Stokes wrote himself further into the folklore of English cricket by finishing on 52 not out.

He was there at the end, as he was in the 2019 50-over World Cup final, as this current white-ball side provided another of English cricket's greatest wins.

As the equation tightened, Stokes capitalised on a cruel injury to Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Afridi and took England to victory with six balls to spare.

The win, thanks in large part to a superb bowling performance from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, means England become the first team to hold the men's 20 and 50-over world titles.

It is also their second T20 world title following victory in the West Indies in 2010.

Stokes leads England over the line again

As Stokes pulled away after hitting the winning runs, he roared - his celebration reminiscent of his other iconic knock in the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley.

He was soon mobbed by his team-mates before they ran to celebrate in front of the few England fans among this massive crowd of 80,462.

The pitch was tricky but England had looked strong favourites after their bowling performance restricted Pakistan to 137-8.

England, though, know finals are never easy. Their experience at Lord's in 2019 showed that.

Pakistan have the best pace attack in the world and the crowd erupted as early wickets fell in the chase.

This is also a weekend in which England's Red Roses lost a rugby union World Cup final and the men's rugby league side were beaten in a World Cup semi-final.

But Stokes stayed calm throughout, even as the equation tightened to a situation where 41 runs were needed from 30 balls, to steer his side home with his first ever T20 international fifty.

His innings also banished memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, when he was crushed by Carlos Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes in the final over as West Indies took the title.

After a shock defeat by Ireland and a washout against Australia in the group stage, England needed to win all their remaining games to lift the trophy, just as they did in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Shaheen injury proves crucial

Pakistan - and the crowd - sensed their moment when, with 54 needed from 45, Harry Brook sliced leg-spinner Shadab Khan straight to long-off.

But in taking the catch Shaheen, who had bowled Alex Hales in England's first over, injured himself - a moment that proved crucial.

He returned to the field to bowl the 16th but after one delivery he limped off the field.

That left part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to finish the over and Stokes took his chance, smacking a four through extra cover and a six over long-off to bring the game under England's control.

Moeen Ali followed by hitting seamer Mohammad Wasim for three fours in the next over and the result was all but secure, even though Moeen was bowled in the 19th over.

Pakistan's pace bowlers can take little blame. Haris Rauf had England captain Jos Buttler caught behind for 26 and Phil Salt taken at mid-wicket in a thrilling spell.

He and Naseem Shah, who somehow went wicketless in four sensational overs, did all they could to secure what would have been Pakistan's second T20 title.

Curran & Rashid star

'Outstanding' - Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

England were similarly impressive with the ball, albeit after a nervy start from Stokes, who began the match with a no-ball and then a wide.

Pakistan's fearsome opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were surprisingly cagey early on and Rizwan was bowled in the fifth over by Curran for 15.

Leg-spinner Rashid then had the dangerous Muhammad Haris caught at long-on with his first ball and in his third over delivered a crucial blow.

Babar had steadily reached 32 but Rashid foxed him with a googly and took a fine low return catch. Rashid followed that with five dots to Iftikhar to complete a remarkable wicket-maiden in the heat of a World Cup final.

From there, Pakistan did not recover. They lost seven wickets for 53 runs in the last nine overs.

Curran was deservedly named player of the tournament for a series of stunning performances and once again his mix of slower yorkers and bouncers proved almost impossible to hit - he conceded just 12 runs off his four overs.

Shan Masood was Pakistan's highest scorer with 38 from 32. He chipped Curran to deep square leg in the 17th over, which allowed Chris Jordan to help close out the innings.

Jordan, who retained his place after Mark Wood failed to recover from injury, added the wickets of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as only 18 runs came from the last four overs.

Comments

Join the conversation

680 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:45

    Well done England, a lot of humble pie will need to be served on here regarding Buttler being captain I think!

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 11:48

      Hello replied:
      Superb effort well done England 20 and 50 over world champions!

  • Comment posted by ADKL, today at 11:50

    I’m a Pakistan supporter living in Malaysia… congratulations to England. It was a good game and a worthy final, even though it looked like England would run away with it at the mid-point…
    Congrats to both teams and well done to England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 11:58

      Bazza84 replied:
      Unlucky pal. Pakistan gave England a good game today.

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 11:46

    ben stokes will get loads of praise but sam curran and dilly rashid were brilliant, what a team. A fearless England side to be proud of!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sam Curran should be player of the tournament

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 11:46

    T20 World Cup winners - got a nice ring to it.

    Great to win it in Australia as well.

    • Reply posted by BalancedView, today at 11:49

      BalancedView replied:
      Limited over Kings sounds even better

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 11:48

    What a time to be alive!! World Champions in two formats simultaneously. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    Commiserations to Pakistan and their fans. They made us work hard for that win. Maybe would have been a more tense finish if Shaheen wasn't injured.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Shaheen Shah Afridi injury changed the whole course of the match

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 11:47

    Beat probably the three best teams in the competition, comfortably

    Pak
    Ind
    NZ

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 11:55

      Quiverbow replied:
      No. Beat the next three best teams in the competition.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:46

    Congratulations from Scotland, brilliant performance.👍

    • Reply posted by frazer, today at 11:58

      frazer replied:
      Thank you Brian - nice to see the adults on the page instead of the kids with their name calling

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 11:46

    Brilliant England - white ball kings

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Brilliant Stokes, Brilliant Curran. Brilliant England

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 11:48

    I’m gonna take a quote I saw on HYS yesterday morning after that extraordinarily valiant effort from our ladies in the rugby.

    ‘England are perennial losers.’

    I’m not sure if it was a bitter Scot, Aussie or wherever - but it’s really made me smile today.

    England are world champions GET IN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 12:01

      MikePennis replied:
      Yes, makes up for the glorious failure yesterday in the rugby. Thank god for cricket!

  • Comment posted by 3point141592653589793238462643383279, today at 11:47

    I don't like cricket!
    I love it!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But only when England win

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 11:48

    Credit to Pakistans bowling attack to build that amount of pressure.
    Ben Stokes is the man of the moment though.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 11:56

      bridstow man replied:
      Yes correct played in good spirit by two top sides

  • Comment posted by pedrodelafiesta, today at 11:46

    Thats why you have Ben Stokes in your team. Well done England and Wales.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Will the whole of Wales be celebrating as well

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 11:48

    Full respect to Pak, brilliant fans, great team, just fell short

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 11:57

      bridstow man replied:
      Yes it takes 2 good teams to make a great match

  • Comment posted by Chief, today at 11:49

    To all those doubters....

    That's why Stokes was in the squad
    That's why Stokes was in the team
    Big Game Player

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He bats a bit slow dont you think😆

  • Comment posted by David F, today at 11:46

    100% deserved. Simple as that

    • Reply posted by Look whats that over there, today at 12:00

      Look whats that over there replied:
      Does England in any sport win a final without taking it so close or without some heart stopping moments?

      Nope, thats beauty of supporting England in any sport.

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 11:45

    Fantastic, Kings of white ball cricket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Shaheen Shah Afridi injury changed the whole direction of the match

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 11:45

    Ben stokes is the most clutch cricket player of all time the man for the big occasions

    • Reply posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 11:49

      SheikhMohammed replied:
      Apart from 2016 when he bowled 4 balls in the slot, all went for 6 and we lost a World Cup we should have won?

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 11:47

    Stokes shouldn’t be in the side??? Get on and grovel you utter utter clowns.

    • Reply posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 11:51

      SheikhMohammed replied:
      He’s perfect for that situation, but had we needed 30 more then I’m not so sure.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 11:46

    Ben Stokes...
    What can we say that's not been said before.
    Incredible nerve, composure and talent.
    Absolutely superb

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cool composed and knows how to construct and innings to get England over the line

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 12:10

    Why oh Why is England winning the World Cup not still the headlines on the BBC News page

    • Reply posted by LEVO, today at 12:12

      LEVO replied:
      Most people find cricket boring don’t they ?

