Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glenn Maxwell has won 232 caps for Australia across all formats

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has broken his leg in an accident at a friend's 50th birthday party.

The 34-year-old was running in the backyard with a friend when both slipped, trapping Maxwell's leg.

Maxwell had surgery on Sunday and will miss the three-match one-day international series with England, which begins on Thursday.

Sean Abbott has been called into the Australia squad as Maxwell's replacement.

"Glenn is in good spirits," said Australia chief selector George Bailey.

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games."

"Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."