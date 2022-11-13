Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are T20 world champions!

They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time.

But, who has made your team of the tournament?

We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked...

1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)

Runs: 225; Average: 45.00; Strike-rate: 144.23; Dismissals: Nine

2. Alex Hales, England (82%)

Runs: 212; Average: 42.40; Strike-rate: 147.22

3. Virat Kohli, India (83%)

Runs: 296; Average: 98.66; Strike-rate: 136.40

4. Suryakumar Yadav, India (76%)

Runs: 239; Average: 59.75; Strike-rate: 189.68

5. Glenn Phillips, New Zealand (51%)

Runs: 201; Average: 40.20; Strike-rate: 158.26

6. Hardik Pandya, India (45%)

Runs: 128; Average: 25.60; Strike-rate: 131.95; Wickets: Eight; Average: 18.25; Economy: 8.11

7. Shadab Khan, Pakistan (48%)

Runs: 98; Average: 24.50; Strike-rate:168.96; Wickets: 11; Average: 15.00; Economy: 6.34

8. Sam Curran, England (75%)

Wickets: 13; Average: 11.38; Economy: 6.52

'Outstanding' - Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

9. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan (74%)

Wickets: 11; Average: 14.09; Economy: 6.15

10. Anrich Nortje, South Africa (69%)

Wickets: 11; Average: 8.54; Economy: 5.37

11. Mark Wood, England (58%)

Wickets: Nine; Average: 12.00; Economy: 7.71

Honourable mentions: Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe (33%), Glenn Maxwell, Australia (30%), Ben Stokes, England (29%), Arshdeep Singh, India (23%), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka (22%).

Your catch of the tournament is...

Glenn Phillips' Superman-style diving catch for New Zealand to dismiss Australia's Marcus Stoinis in the opening game of the Super 12s.

That received 34% of the vote to comfortably win out of the 10 options.

The other options: Roloef van der Merwe (16%), Jos Buttler (14%), Adil Rashid 8%), Babar Azam (8%), Basil Hameed (8%), Liam Livingstone (5%), Ashen Bandara (4%), Wesley Madhevere (2%), Kagiso Rabada (1%).

