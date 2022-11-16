Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gaby Lewis' 71 included 11 fours and a six

Ireland v Pakistan, 3rd T20 Ireland 167-4 (20 overs): Lewis 71, Hunter 40; Dar 1-27 Pakistan 133-10 (18.5 overs): Khan 50, Dar 26; Kelly 3-19, Delany 3-20 Ireland won by 34 runs Scorecard

Ireland beat Pakistan by 34 runs in the T20 series decider in Lahore to claim their first series victory overseas.

Opener Gaby Lewis hit 71 off 46 balls, which included 11 fours and a six, as Ireland set Pakistan a target of 169.

Chasing a big score, Pakistan opener Javeria Khan scored 50 off 37 balls.

However, Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany took three wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out for 133 to leave the tourists celebrating a first series win in the subcontinent by an Irish team.

The series win will go down as the greatest in the Ireland women's team's history and comes after Pakistan secured a clean sweep in the one-day international series.

After hitting her ninth T20 half-century, Lewis was named both player of the match and series with a total of 144 runs at a strike rate of 130.90.

"I think to just go out and be as positive as we can," Lewis said when asked about Ireland's gameplan.

"Having me and Amy [Hunter] up the top and then Orla [Prendergast] as well for the rest of our batting order, I think we're very top-heavy and we can really take on the game.

"When it comes off it comes off and we just trust in the process of that, it's come really good in this series."

With Ireland opting to bat first, Lewis reached her half-century off just 26 balls before eventually falling to Ghulam Fatima.

Lewis' fellow opener Amy Hunter scored 40 off 35 balls, while Orla Prendergast contributed 37 runs to Ireland's total, the team's highest-ever in the format.

Seven fours helped Khan score 50 for Pakistan but the Irish bowlers kept taking wickets before captain Delany sealed a famous win.